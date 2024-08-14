NL East Contender Named Possible Threat to Steal Houston Astros Superstar
The Houston Astros are currently in the mix for a spot in the playoffs. Right now, they hold a 64-55 record and are a game and a half ahead of the Seattle Mariners in the American League West division.
A recent hot streak has helped them take that lead. The Astros are currently on a seven-game winning streak.
While everyone is focused on the hopeful playoff run, the front office is likely already looking ahead to the offseason. Houston will have some very difficult decisions to make.
One of the biggest situations that they will need to address has to do with the future of star third baseman Alex Bregman.
Bregman has been an integral part of the Astros for the last nine years. He is set to hit free agency in the offseason and there is no clear expected outcome at this point in time.
Some believe that Houston will want to re-sign him and will end up getting the deal done. Others think he could end up leaving town.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic has revealed one potential team that could pursue Bregman in free agency. He thinks the New York Mets will be a team to watch.
"The Mets also could be a possibility, if they don’t view Mark Vientos as a long-term answer."
If the Mets decide to make an aggressive run at Bregman, they will be a serious threat to get him. New York has a lot of money to spend and they're looking to get back into contention. Bregman could be a piece that helps them accomplish that goal.
During the 2024 MLB season so far, Bregman has played in 115 games. He has hit 19 home runs to go along with 59 RBI, while batting .263/.321/.449.
Those numbers show that the 30-year-old third baseman is still an elite player at the plate.
It will be interesting to see which teams line up with interest in him. More interesting will be the Astros' stance on re-signing him and how aggressive they will be in their efforts to do so.
Expect to see Bregman become one of the most talked about free agents to hit the market. He's still a piece that can help power a team to a championship.
Don't be surprised if New York is one of the most interested teams in acquiring his services.