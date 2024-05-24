What Will the Houston Astros Rotation Look Like After MLB Trade Deadline?
The Houston Astros have began their season in the most uncharacteristic manner possible - a losing record.
Much of that can be contributed to the starting rotation, a unit that has experienced the loss of over five starters due to injury.
The Astros are getting back on track, having won seven of their last 10 games Houston is now just 4.5 games back from the Seattle Mariners for the American League West lead and the final Wild Card spot.
However, reinforcements could be on the way for a struggling rotation. Jose Urquidy, Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers Jr. could soon return and each will have their opportunity to make the case to stick in the rotation.
Cristian Javier and Hunter Brown are the two candidates to see an exit from the rotation once the injured pitchers make their way back. Javier has seen a decrease in velocity while Brown is still adjusting to MLB talent.
Even if the Astros go to a six-man rotation, it is very likely that a couple of rotation regulars will be on the outside looking in.
It will be a huge decision for rookie manager Joe Espada to make and one that could determine the fate of the 2024 MLB season for Houston.
It will also potentially free up a starter to be moved at the MLB trade deadline in July. The Astros have a depleted farm system after years of promotions and trades to help supplement championship runs. They are in a unique position where they have a surplus of MLB-level starters.
Trading a starter at this year's deadline, a season in which a rash of pitching injuries have left teams more pitcher-needy than ever, will yield a significant haul that can help replenish their farm system as they move into a new era for this franchise.
All eyes will be on Espada and the front office on how they tackle this situation in the coming months.