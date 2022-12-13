Skip to main content

Houston Astros Season in Review: Mauricio Dubón

While the second utility option, Mauricio Dubón's versatility was important to the Houston Astros.

The Houston Astros lacked depth on their bench two months into the 2022 regular season. Behind Aledmys Díaz, Niko Goodrum was an automatic out and lacked any improvement in limited playing time.

In May, the Astros front office addressed the issue, trading Triple-A catcher Michael Papierski to the San Francisco Giants for utilityman Mauricio Dubón. The trade was ideal for both parties, as the Giants needed catching depth on their 40-man roster, and the Astros needed more consistent versatility off the bench.

Papierski didn't have a role in Houston with Yainer Díaz and Korey Lee pegged as future Major Leaguers. And while he was later claimed by the Cincinnati Reds, Papierski found more playing time in the National League Central before being claimed again by the Detroit Tigers.

But for Dubón, he was out of options and didn't fit into San Francisco's future. The 28-year-old Honduran-international spent the entire regular season and postseason on the Major League roster, finding semi-regular starts in center field by the end of the season.

In 83 games, the righty slashed .208/.254/.294 for his lowest OPS across four Major League seasons. And while his bat wasn't ideal, Dubón was solid in the field, posting a 6.6 defensive value — the highest of his career — according to FanGraphs.

Dubón is under team control through the 2026 season. While seeing career lows at the plate, his versatile defense out-weights a failing grade. Playing all three outfield positions as well as second base and shortstop, Dubón glove will carry the remainder of his Major League career.

Grade: C-

