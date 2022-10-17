Mariners Fans Inexplicably Outraged Following Astros' Social Media Post About Sweep

It's emotional getting swept in the MLB postseason, even more so when it comes at the hands of your divisional rivals the Houston Astros.

Naturally, fans are bound to get upset about their players' performances, questionable decisions from the manager, and even the umpires.

But the opposing team's social media account?

Well, that's something.

Yet, that's exactly what happened on Saturday night after the Astros swept the Seattle Mariners in the American League Divisional Series. Houston posted a photo of a broom on their social media and Seattle fans lost their collective minds.

Many Mariners fans have called the post "trashy" or "disrespectful" and some have even gone as far to call for the creator's job.

What is going on here?

This seems like expert level trolling from the Astros who have had back-and-forths with the Mariners all series, with Seattle going after them as well.

Again, emotions run high after a series loss, especially when you haven't sniffed the postseason in 20 years and get swept by the top seed in the AL. But, to think this was anything more than the team having some good natured fun is silly.

