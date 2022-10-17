Mariners Fans Inexplicably Outraged Following Astros' Social Media Post About Sweep

Skip to main content

Mariners Fans Inexplicably Outraged Following Houston Astros' Social Media Post About Sweep

The Houston Astros posted a photo on social media that made Seattle Mariners fans indeclinably upset.

It's emotional getting swept in the MLB postseason, even more so when it comes at the hands of your divisional rivals the Houston Astros.

Naturally, fans are bound to get upset about their players' performances, questionable decisions from the manager, and even the umpires.

But the opposing team's social media account?

Well, that's something.

Yet, that's exactly what happened on Saturday night after the Astros swept the Seattle Mariners in the American League Divisional Series. Houston posted a photo of a broom on their social media and Seattle fans lost their collective minds.

Many Mariners fans have called the post "trashy" or "disrespectful" and some have even gone as far to call for the creator's job.

Scroll to continue

Read More

What is going on here?

This seems like expert level trolling from the Astros who have had back-and-forths with the Mariners all series, with Seattle going after them as well.

Again, emotions run high after a series loss, especially when you haven't sniffed the postseason in 20 years and get swept by the top seed in the AL. But, to think this was anything more than the team having some good natured fun is silly. 

For more information about the Seattle Mariners and their season please visit 'Inside the Mariners.'

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
  2. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  3. Can the Houston Astros Handle the Loss of Yordan Álvarez?
  4. Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
  5. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  6. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  7. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  8. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  9. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  10. Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_19240915
Opinions

Mariners Fans Inexplicably Outraged Following Astros' Social Media Post About Sweep

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19243037
Opinions

Has García Earned a Start for Astros in the ALCS?

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_19243395
News

Game Times Announced for American League Championship Series

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19215528
News

Gurriel's Bat Woke Up at a Perfect Time for the Houston Astros

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18637625
Prospects

Wagner's Successful Fall Bolsters Chances of 2023 Contributions

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19243620
Opinions

García Fortifies Postseason Seat; Astros' Pitching Continues Dominance

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19239543
Game Day

McCullers Shoves, Peña Calls Game as Astros Advance to ALCS

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19226343
News

Astros' Álvarez Has Etched His Name Into the Postseason Record Book

By Kenny Van Doren