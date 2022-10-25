Podcast: Astros, Phillies World Series Rooted in Destiny

Podcast: Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies World Series Rooted in Destiny
The Houston Astros are headed to their fourth World Series in six years, their third against a National League East opponent. And to break down the action four days before Game 1, Inside the Phillies had on Kenny Van Doren for an Astros perspective.
But this collaboration isn't anything new. Publisher Kade Kistner launched Inside the Phillies in September 2021 and Inside the Astros in July 2022. And it took only a few months before the two teams were set to square off in the World Series.
The two clubs are scheduled to start the World Series with Game 1 at 7:03 p.m. Friday at Minute Maid Park with the contest airing live on FOX. With a loaded pitching staff facing a red-hot offense, the two clubs should put on a show in the best-of-seven series.
For more on the Philadelphia Phillies, go check out our coverage over at Inside the Phillies!
Read More
More From SI's Inside The Astros:
- Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
- Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
- Can the Houston Astros Handle the Loss of Yordan Álvarez?
- Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
- Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
- Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
- Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
- Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
- Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
- Yordan Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!