Podcast: Astros, Phillies World Series Rooted in Destiny

Skip to main content

Podcast: Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies World Series Rooted in Destiny

Lauren Amour, Kade Kistner, Ben Silver and Inside the Astros own Kenny Van Doren discuss the upcoming World Series pitting the Philadelphia Phillies against the Houston Astros.

The Houston Astros are headed to their fourth World Series in six years, their third against a National League East opponent. And to break down the action four days before Game 1, Inside the Phillies had on Kenny Van Doren for an Astros perspective.

But this collaboration isn't anything new. Publisher Kade Kistner launched Inside the Phillies in September 2021 and Inside the Astros in July 2022. And it took only a few months before the two teams were set to square off in the World Series.

The two clubs are scheduled to start the World Series with Game 1 at 7:03 p.m. Friday at Minute Maid Park with the contest airing live on FOX. With a loaded pitching staff facing a red-hot offense, the two clubs should put on a show in the best-of-seven series.

For more on the Philadelphia Phillies, go check out our coverage over at Inside the Phillies!

Scroll to continue

Read More

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
  2. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  3. Can the Houston Astros Handle the Loss of Yordan Álvarez?
  4. Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
  5. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  6. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  7. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  8. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  9. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  10. Yordan Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_19291702
Podcast

Podcast: Astros, Phillies World Series Rooted in Destiny

By Kenny Van Doren
Astros ALCS Champs Bobbleheads-1
News

New Astros ALCS Bobbleheads Released by FOCO

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19117626
Opinions

Predicting the Astros World Series Roster

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19264971
News

Urquidy's Absence Exemplifies Depth In Astros Pitching Staff

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19291716
Opinions

Astros' Peña Steps Up at Most-Important Time, Crowned ALCS MVP

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19290891
Game Day

Astros Rally, Sweep Yankees En Route to World Series

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19290006
Game Day

Watch: Peña Crushes Three-Run Home Run to Tie Astros-Yankees Early in Game 4

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_15914493
Prospects

Astros Prospect De Goti Playing in Dominican Winter League

By Kenny Van Doren