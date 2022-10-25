Podcast: Astros, Phillies World Series Rooted in Destiny

The Houston Astros are headed to their fourth World Series in six years, their third against a National League East opponent. And to break down the action four days before Game 1, Inside the Phillies had on Kenny Van Doren for an Astros perspective.

But this collaboration isn't anything new. Publisher Kade Kistner launched Inside the Phillies in September 2021 and Inside the Astros in July 2022. And it took only a few months before the two teams were set to square off in the World Series.

The two clubs are scheduled to start the World Series with Game 1 at 7:03 p.m. Friday at Minute Maid Park with the contest airing live on FOX. With a loaded pitching staff facing a red-hot offense, the two clubs should put on a show in the best-of-seven series.

