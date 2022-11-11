Astros Prospect Loperfido Named Carolina League All-Star

The Houston Astros have another award-winning prospect in their farm system with Joey Loperfido being named a South Carolina League All-Star. The utilityman played 82 games for Single-A Fayetteville before receiving a promotion to High-A Asheville in August.

The lefty slashed .304/.399/.473 with 17 doubles and nine home runs for the Woodpeckers. Despite, picking up his most starts at first base, the Duke product was named an All-Star for his play at second base.

On the season, Loperfido posted a .900 OPS with 12 home runs and 32 stolen bases between the two affiliates. The 23-year-old was the only Astros prospect to be named an All-Star for his Single-A play.

Loperfido ended the 2022 season on the 7-day injured list after being out with a positive COVID-19 case, a source told Inside the Astros in September. The 2021 seventh-round pick could be a dark horse to start next season with Double-A Corpus Christi.

Around the Farm:

The Astros activated the following minor leaguers from the minor league 60-day injured list: Jose Alberto Rivera, Nerio Rodriguez, Brayan De Paula, Nolan Riggs, Marco Marcelino, Andre Scrubb, Austin Hansen and Jairo Solis.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!