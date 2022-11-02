Astros' Wagner on Ballot for Last Arizona Fall League All-Star Spot

Houston Astros Prospect Wagner on Ballot for Last Arizona Fall League All-Star Spot
It's starting to sound like a broken record this fall; Will Wagner is making a name for himself. The Houston Astros prospect is the son of Billy, the former closer who was selected to three All-Stars game while with Houston.
But now, Wagner is tearing through the Arizona Fall League following his first full season of Minor League Baseball. And his success could be rewarded as he sits on the ballot for the final roster spot on the American League All-Star team.
Wagner — who has started 10 games at third base — is slashing .314/.415/.571 with five runs scored, five doubles, two triples and eight RBI. The lefty has struck out 10 times to his five walks while also stealing one base.
Wagner goes up against Mason Auer of the Tampa Bay Rays, Zack Gelof of the Oakland Athletics and Robert Perez Jr. of the Seattle Mariners on the ballot. Voting ends at 11 a.m. Friday with the All-Star Game taking place at 3 p.m. Sunday.
