Athletics Lose Chapman for Season; He'll Have Hip Surgery Monday

The road to the post season just became more problematic for the Oakland A’s, who learned Saturday that third baseman Matt Chapman will be lost to the team for the season.

The club announced that the two-time Platinum Glove winner will undergo surgery on his right hip on Monday in Vail., Colo. He’d been in Vail since Friday having a second opinion on what had been diagnosed with right hip tendinitis.

Dr. Marc Philippon will perform the surgery in Vail.

The A’s and Chapman both had been hoping that his injury, which cropped up while he was making a spinning throw on Sunday against the Astros, would be back soon, so much so that the club hadn’t put him on the injured list with the wish he’d be back before the 10-day minimum would be met.

He was placed on the injured list Saturday with outfielder Seth Brown being recalled from the team’s alternate site in San Jose. At the same time, Game 1 starting pitcher Daulton Jefferies was added to the roster for the 29 man for the doubleheader.

Before leaving for Colorado, Chapman spent games will be sitting in the stands, something he finds odd and almost unnerving.

“I think I don't really know what to do with myself,” he said in a video conference call. “I was sitting out in the stands and it feels weird. But I used to be a little worse when I'd missed the game. The last thing I want to do is be a distraction. So, I'm watching guys take their at-bats and watching Chad (Pinder) play third base.

“For the most part I'm not trying to distract those guys and I don't want to like bother anybody. It’s hard to sit still in one spot, so I’ve definitely been bouncing around in the stands, the dugout or in the (batting) cage watching guys, but just trying to do my part even if I can't play.”

Even before the throw that ultimately ended his season, there were signs that Chapman was hurting. He struck out 10 times in 11 at-bats when the season resumed after the A’s had a five-day break after a positive COVID-19 test on the part of pitcher Daniel Mengden. Over a longer stretch, Chapman was averaging .120 in an eight-game stretch following a 16-game stretch in which he had averaged .303 and had seven homers and 18 RBI.

“I'd be lying to you to tell you if I said I feel great every single day that I go out there,” Chapman said. “But for the most part, you feel good enough to give whatever you can that day. But it's something that kind of been, you know, bugging me this this whole season, just kind of like, didn't feel like I had my legs under me.”

The A’s haven’t announced plans for going forward without Chapman, but second baseman Tommy La Stella and infielder Vimael Machin have both played there against right-handed pitching and Chad Pinder has gotten the call against lefties when Chapman hasn’t been available.

Brown joins the A’s for the third time this year and is 0-for-4 in four games. He was on the A’s Opening Day roster and went 0-for-3 in three games, including one start at designated hitter, before he was optioned to the alternate site on Aug. 6 when rosters were reduced from 30 to 28. Brown returned Aug. 25 when Pinder went on the paternity list and struck out as a pinch hitter before he was optioned back to the alternate site Aug. 31 when Pinder returned.

