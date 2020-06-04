InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

Athletics' Radio, Television Announcers May Wind Up Calling Road Games From Home

John Hickey

Oakland A’s radio voice Ken Korach woke up Thursday to a tweet saying that all Major League Baseball radio and television announcers have been told that they will not be traveling with their respective teams this year.

All road games would instead be done from local studios or from home studios.

It was a bit of a surprise to Korach, because the A’s, at least, have not told that to Korach or any of their other announcers.

However, nothing is off the table, and the radio/TV team of Korach, Vince Cotroneo, Ray Fosse, Glen Kuiper and Dallas Braden could find themselves spending the entire season in the Bay Area, calling home games from the Coliseum and road games from either home or a studio.

That’s assuming there is a season, of course. MLB owners and players are negotiating about that, and while the general expectation is that something along the lines of an 82-game season will emerge, negotiations between those two entities are always fraught.

There have been discussions, to be sure, about how to handle road games if a season conceived in social distancing ever got going, but what to do with the announcers is just part of a larger package that includes how to keep players and staff heathy and COVID-19 free, whether it’s possible to limit players strictly to road hotels and just how man of the 50 members of the extended roster – 30 players are eligible per game – would hit the road.

Korach said he’s never done games from the studio, but then took that back. As part of an A’s Cast project in April, he and Fosse did play-by-play for a rebroadcast of Game 1 of the 1974 World Series. And, to be clear, most Bay Area listeners this season will be tuning in through A’s Cast as Oakland has decided to partially cut the ties with radio. Korach and Co. will be heard around Northern California on radio, just not in the Bay Area.

“It was kind of off the wall,” Korach said of the recreation. “We did that game off computer screens. Game 1 was (Andy) Messersmith against (Ken) Holtzman. And Ray actually played in that game. I thought we made it work. But it wasn’t straight play-by-play, either. We were doing a lot of commentary.”

Korach said he’s thought a lot in the last three months about what baseball broadcasts will be like when they return. And he’s counting on listeners being open to new experiences.

“Honestly, I believe our listeners will be very understanding,” he said. “They’ll know that these are far different circumstances that we’ll be dealing with. And it’s not going to be perfect. There will be stuff we’re going to miss.

“You will be at the mercy of the cameras, so maybe you won’t know where the outfielders are playing exactly before each pitch. And how will the cameras catch the base runners? There’s a lot we won’t know until it happens. That doesn’t mean we can’t make it an entertaining broadcast.”

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Athletics Minor League Pitchers Cerny, Birlingmair Mostly Just Want to Pitch

Reid Birlingmair and Charlie Cerny, both of whom pitched for the Oakland Athletics' affiliate in Beloit, Wis. last season, aren't crazy about the A's cutting off their stipend. But they're living at their homes in Illinois and they just want baseball back.

John Hickey

Athletics' Bruce Maxwell Still Getting Blowback From Taking a Knee to Protest Racism in 2017

Former Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell, taking part in a panel discussion of racism Tuesday, said he continues to get angry messages over the his protest against racism and police brutality.

John Hickey

Pandemic Insurance Bailed Out Wimbledon; Could It Have Done the Same for MLB?

Wimbledon, the grandest of tennis' Grand Slam tournaments, invested in pandemic insurance almost two decades ago. Major League Baseball didn't. And Wimbledon's financial issues are much less critical than baseball because of that foresight.

John Hickey

As MLB, Players Figure Out a Schedule, the More Games the Better for the Athletics

Oakland teams have two decades of slow starts, and even what figures to be a very good 2020 team would be well served if the players' push for a 114-game season, or something like it, is adopted.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey

Athletics Offer Words of Support & Donation to Local Groups in Wake of Downtown Oakland Protests

With the City of Oakland in the midst of turmoil after the death Monday in Minneaplis of George Floyd, the Oakland Athletics offered not only their vocal support to the African American community but a donation of $100,000 to three local non-profits that serve the Afirican American community.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey

Rating the Athletics First-Round Draftees Since the 2000 Season

The A's have done reasonably well for themselves in their first round picks in the last two decades. Three of those are key members of the A's of 2020 -- Matt Chapman, Matt Olson and A.J. Puk, and another, 2011 top pick Addison Russell was traded for two other key pieces - shortstop Marcus Semien and pitcher Chris Bassitt.

John Hickey

Athletics Standing Alone With Decision Against Paying Minor League Stipends

The Oakland Athletics said on Tuesday they would be ended $400 per week stipends to players in its minor league system. If the A's believed other teams would follow suit, they were wrong. So far 24 other organizations have let their plans be known, and all 24 will be paying stipends at least through June.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey

The Day Instant Replay Made its Way into Baseball's National Consciousness

On this day in 1999, umpire Frank Pulli took it upon himself to check video playback to determine if the Marlins' Cliff Floyd had homered. The replay showed he didn't and the call was reduced to a double. Pulli was roundly criticized around baseball, but a decade later, replay became integrated into the fabric of the game.

John Hickey

There's No Telling Who Athletics Might Select in the June 10 Draft's First Round

Suggestions as to the Oakland's Athletics' first-round draft pick in the June draft range from catchers to infielders to starting pitchers. In a year where baseball has not been played at the high school or college levels thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's difficult to know who's on any given team's leaderboard.

John Hickey

The 1981 MLB Strike Season Was Tough on Most Teams, but Athletics Found Success

While the 59-day Major League Baseball strike mid-summer created a form of baseball no one had ever seen before, in Oakland fans turned out in record numbers for Billy Ball and a season that was entirely like no other. The consequences of that success would come later.

John Hickey