Oakland Ballers Don't Take Breaks, They Just Win Ballgames
While the baseball world is taking a breather on Wednesday after a fun-filled Home Run Derby and All Star Game (that turned into a home run derby), the best team in unaffiliated baseball, the Oakland Ballers, will be ready keep pumping out victories.
The Ballers ended the first half of the season with an incredible 37-11 record, giving them a .771 winning percentage and the first-half title, which guarantees them a spot in the postseason in September. Over the course of a 162-game big-league season, they'd be on pace for 125 wins--and that's never been done. Unfortunately the B's season isn't long enough for them to claim that many victories.
They do however have nearly as many wins as the former big-league team from Oakland. The A's, whose season began well before the Pioneer League schedule, are sitting at 41-57. The Ballers, with their 3-1 win over the Glacier Range Riders on Tuesday night, improved to 38-11 on the year.
The Ballers pitching staff has been tremendous this season. While Oakland has scored 424 runs in their 49 games, good for 8.65 per game, they've allowed just 249, or 5.08 per game. Not only are they winning, but they're winning convincingly. The Pioneer League is also home to higher scoring games due to the environments of the ballparks, so to keep a team around five a game is impressive.
The Ballers just began their second half schedule on the road, but they'll be home next week to take on the Colorado Springs Sky Sox beginning on Tuesday, July 22. That Tuesday game has a $2 ticket special for general admission seats. For those interested in attending, tickets can be found here.
The Sky Sox have won a total of ten games this season heading into Wednesday's action, and sit 27.5 games behind the Ballers in the overall standings. While nothing is guaranteed on a baseball field field, on paper this looks like it could be a fun series for the fans in Oakland.
Oakland may be in its "Unaffiliated Era," but the Ballers, much like Taylor Swift for her Eras Tour, are going on the road and providing one heck of a show. They're even doing six dates a week! With their winning ways on full display, their current .776 winning percentage is at the top among all of the unaffiliated baseball teams.
The Oakland Ballers are quite literally one of the best baseball teams of all time.