5 Blockbuster ‘Christmas Miracle’ Blue Jays Trade Proposals

'Tis the season!

With the holidays rapidly approaching, I decided to get into the spirit by brainstorming some fun blockbuster trade proposals—some realistic, others not so much—that address the Blue Jays’ positional needs. These deals certainly won’t all happen, but it’s a magical time of year, so let’s dream a little.

Behold, several ‘Christmas miracle’ Blue Jays trade proposals that would shake up the baseball world:

Blue Jays receive: OF/1B Cody Bellinger

Dodgers receive: OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr., INF Jordan Groshans, RHP Adam Kloffenstein

Cody Bellinger’s 2021 season was truly baffling. The 26-year-old slashed an unthinkably low .165/.240/.302 (45 OPS+) in 95 games but upped his game by going 12-for-34 in the postseason, showing us the former MVP wasn’t all dead last season, only mostly dead.

Now is a perfect time to buy low. Bellinger fits a need as a left-handed-hitter, he’s not a free agent until 2024 and plays surprisingly good outfield defense. It’d be tough to get the Dodgers to move him, as I imagine they want to see how much of a fluke last season was, but if he’s on the block, Toronto would be wise to make a call.

Blue Jays receive: 3B José Ramírez

Guardians receive: SS/3B Orelvis Martinez, C Alejandro Kirk, UTIL Cavan Biggio

Apparently Blue Jays fans like this José Ramírez fella. Well, good news Twitter-verse, Toronto’s front office likes him too. The Blue Jays reportedly pursued the Guardians third baseman at this past trade deadline but rejected Cleveland’s request for Alejandro Kirk plus “an assortment of top prospects and major league players.”

It's a stiff asking price for Ramírez—hence the inclusion of No. 2 prospect Orelvis Martinez—but well worth it for a guy who is a switch hitter, plays third base at an elite level, and has a cheap club option that keeps him under contract through 2023.

Since the start of 2016, only three players have accumulated more than 30 WAR: Mike Trout, Mookie Betts and Ramírez. The 29-year-old is a perfect fit, he’s one of the best players in the game, and would be a joyous Christmas gift to all Toronto baseball enthusiasts.

Blue Jays receive: SP Pablo López, INF Joey Wendle

Marlins receive: RHP Nate Pearson, C Alejandro Kirk, OF Randal Grichuk

If the Blue Jays have a chance to turn their already stellar pitching staff into arguably the best one in baseball, they should do it.

Among the Marlins’ many talented young starters—whom the Blue Jays were reportedly interested in earlier this offseason, per MLB Network’s Jon Morosi—25-year-old Pablo López makes the most sense for Toronto. He sports a healthy four-pitch mix, is relatively good at limiting walks and hard contact and won’t be a free agent until 2025.

López comes with less of financial commitment than Miami’s other star pitcher, Sandy Alcantara, and when paired with Joey Wendle—who could immediately start at second or third in Toronto—the return justifies its high cost.

Blue Jays receive: 2B/OF Whit Merrifield, RHP Scott Barlow

Royals receive: UTIL Cavan Biggio, SS/2B Miguel Hiraldo, RHP Sem Robberse

This trade comes less as a miracle in scope and more as a shock if the Royals finally decide to deal Whit Merrifield after failing to pull the trigger at past trade deadlines.

If that day comes, the Blue Jays should be very interested in Merrifield. Since 2017, the 32-year-old has more hits (821) than anyone in baseball and only Trea Turner has more stolen bases than Merrifield’s 151 during that time. He’s essentially the league’s best contact hitter, his positional versatility makes him a defensive fit, and he’s under contract through 2022 with a no-brainer $6.5-million team option for 2023.

To justify the package of Cavan Biggio plus multiple mid-tier prospects, the Royals would also send reliever Scott Barlow, who remains under team control through the 2024 season. The 29-year-old right-hander’s best weapon is his slider, which helped generate whiff rates in the 95th percentile in 2021.

Blue Jays receive: RHP Sonny Gray, 1B Joey Votto

Reds receive: C Alejandro Kirk, OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr., RHP Thomas Hatch

One of the best Canadians to ever play baseball and an excellent starting pitcher, you say? Heck, pick em’ up!

If the Blue Jays were truly interested in free-agent first baseman Freddie Freeman before the lockout, as ESPN’s Jeff Passan suggested, then the odds of this trade happening must surely be greater than one in a million.

It's hard to say where Joey Votto would play defensively, with Vlad Guerrero Jr. as the incumbent first baseman and neither player very capable of playing any other positions, but 2021 proved the 38-year-old can still stick it.

Votto’s a left-handed hitter coming off a 36-homer year, he’d mesh with an already lighthearted clubhouse, and his two remaining years of term (he can be bought out after 2023) make him less of a financial commitment than Freeman. Sonny Gray, who has a club option for 2023, would turn Toronto’s solid rotation into an outstanding one.

Still, it seems unlikely the Reds would deal both Votto and Gray in the same deal, unless it’s to dump salary. It’s even more unlikely the Jays would trade for an expensive, aging, primary first baseman when Guerrero Jr. is the face of the future. But hey, we’re just having fun, and seeing Votto in a Jays uniform would be real exciting.

