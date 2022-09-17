On Adam Cimber's 'Rubber Arm' and League-Leading Availability

Some guys care about strikeouts. Others track their wins, WHIP, ERA, homers, or RBI.

But there's only one stat that Adam Cimber cares about, and it's games played. The Blue Jays sidewinding reliever leads all of baseball in pitching appearances this year, and it's no coincidence. It's a category Cimber's been aiming to lead for a while now, prioritizing availability over all else, and a talent that's been indispensable in Toronto's bullpen.

"I don't watch any other stats," Cimber said. "That's the one that I care about. If I'm doing my job, I'm out there."

The way Cimber sees it "working is better than not working," and his durability is a choice. Sure, topping out at 88 MPH on the fastball probably helps, but availability is a trait Cimber's prided himself on his entire career and one that got him to the big leagues in the first place.

Cimber scaled the minors as a constantly healthy and available relief arm. In his first full season of minor league baseball, he pitched 77.2 innings of Single A relief in the Padres system, leading the team's full-time relievers in IP by almost 15 frames. He first cracked the Majors in 2018, making the Padres Opening Day roster as a low-leverage reliever, in part due to preseason injuries to Dinelson Lamet, Matt Strahm, Tyson Ross, and Colin Rea.

"I only got to the big leagues because I made sure I was available," Cimber said. "I tried to stay healthy. Some other guys weren't and I got opportunities."

In his five years in the big leagues, with 270 career innings, Cimber has never once made a trip to the Injured List. That durability doesn't just happen though, it's a process of prioritized recovery—hot and cold tubs, saunas, deep tissue massages, and getting over his fear of dry needling. As he ages, Cimber stays later and later after games.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider likened Cimber to an everyday player, praising his unique value. The righty doesn't just pitch meaningless mop-up either. He's finished 13 games this year, recorded four saves, and factored into 15 decisions (with a 10-5 record), the most of any Toronto reliever and fewer than only Alek Manoah and Kevin Gausman.

Cimber's not always available for Schneider to call on, but he's darn near close. Even on days where Cimber's hurting more than usual, pitching on back-to-backs or three of four days, he still doesn't like telling the training staff he's not good to go. The Jays sometimes have to take the choice out of Cimber's hands, and he's glad they're willing to make the call for him.

"We joke because he's a sidearm he's just always available right?" Schneider said. "He's got like a rubber arm."

Cimber's on pace for 75 appearances and 69 innings pitched this season, both career-highs at the MLB level. For a team that's had three double headers and some late-season bullpen games, he's been indispensable. Cimber feels like he's pitched a lot, he admitted, but he wouldn't have it any other way.

"You can't always control where the ball goes or how many runs you give up, but you can show up ready to work every day and be ready," Cimber said. "That's a controllable stat.