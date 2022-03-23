Skip to main content
Why Blue Jays’ Pitcher Kevin Gausman Embraces Blisters

Why Blue Jays’ Pitcher Kevin Gausman Embraces Blisters

Blister is a scary word for most MLB pitchers, but not for new Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Blister is a scary word for most MLB pitchers, but not for new Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman

The term “blister” probably brings back haunting memories for Toronto Blue Jays fans.

Gruesome blisters sabotaged Aaron Sanchez’s Toronto tenure and Cavan Biggio had one drained on his pinkie last season, part of a series of ailments that plagued his 2021. But for the new $110 million face of Toronto’s rotation, starting pitcher Kevin Gausman, a blister is the goal.

“It's kind of a key for me," Gausman said.

If a blister forms on Gausman's middle finger early in the game or during warmups, the righty knows he’s throwing his signature splitter just right. It confirms he’s staying behind the ball and, as the veteran puts it, “throwing the crap out of it.”

“The harder I can throw my split,” Gausman said. “The better it’s gonna be.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

There’s a fine line, though, between positive blister feedback and a disastrous wound. The bulge can swell to a painful size and burst mid-game, allowing for the ball's friction to tear at exposed skin. Gausman has never missed a start due to a ruptured or forming blister, though, thanks to a nail-filing and blister management regime between outings.

Boston Red Sox starter Rich Hill tried urinating on his blisters to prevent injury and Gausman's heard other wild tales like former teammate Jason Hammel being told to raise his potato chip intake, needing more salt to toughen up his skin.

“I love potato chips,” Gausman said. “But I’m not gonna eat more because of my blisters.”

Gausman has a more scientific approach. After games, he pops the blister that formed on his middle finger, gets a syringe, and fills it with a white zinc oxide substance. It toughens up the skin under the blister and after a few days, it’s healed and gone.

Plenty of MLB pitchers get blisters, but the correlation between splitter effectiveness and finger bulge is unique to Gausman, the starter thinks. He has a unique splitter grip, separating three of his fingers on one side of the ball and splitting his index over to the left.

It's one of the game’s most frustrating pitches, for batters facing it and pitchers who rely on the weapon. There’s no better splitter-wielder in baseball than Gausman right now and Blue Jays fans will become familiar with the pitch this season. 

So, sit back, grab a bag of chips, and don’t worry if you see a blister forming every fifth day. It’s a good thing.

USATSI_17913147_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Why Blue Jays’ Pitcher Kevin Gausman Embraces Blisters

By Mitch Bannon2 minutes ago
USATSI_10633654_168390270_lowres
News

4 Takeaways From Ross Atkins' Latest Blue Jays Media Chat

By Mitch Bannon1 hour ago
USATSI_17949533_168390270_lowres
News

Matt Chapman Feeling Better After Injury, Relieved About Blue Jays Extension

By Ethan Diamandas4 hours ago
USATSI_17900908_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Inside The Blue Jays Podcast Ep. 4: Kikuchi Debut, PitchCom Reactions, Spring Training Standouts

By Mitch Bannon and Ethan Diamandas4 hours ago
USATSI_17912811_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Blue Jays, Guerrero Jr. Avoid Arbitration With One-Year Deal

By Mitch Bannon18 hours ago
USATSI_16788313_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Blue Jays Avoid Arbitration With Teoscar Hernández

By Mitch Bannon19 hours ago
USATSI_16863402_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Blue Jays Interested In Free Agent OF Brett Gardner

By Mitch Bannon19 hours ago
USATSI_17948911_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays' Springer Bringing 'Smarter' Approach Into 2022 Season

By Ethan Diamandas21 hours ago