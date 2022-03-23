Why Blue Jays’ Pitcher Kevin Gausman Embraces Blisters

The term “blister” probably brings back haunting memories for Toronto Blue Jays fans.

Gruesome blisters sabotaged Aaron Sanchez’s Toronto tenure and Cavan Biggio had one drained on his pinkie last season, part of a series of ailments that plagued his 2021. But for the new $110 million face of Toronto’s rotation, starting pitcher Kevin Gausman, a blister is the goal.

“It's kind of a key for me," Gausman said.

If a blister forms on Gausman's middle finger early in the game or during warmups, the righty knows he’s throwing his signature splitter just right. It confirms he’s staying behind the ball and, as the veteran puts it, “throwing the crap out of it.”

“The harder I can throw my split,” Gausman said. “The better it’s gonna be.”

There’s a fine line, though, between positive blister feedback and a disastrous wound. The bulge can swell to a painful size and burst mid-game, allowing for the ball's friction to tear at exposed skin. Gausman has never missed a start due to a ruptured or forming blister, though, thanks to a nail-filing and blister management regime between outings.

Boston Red Sox starter Rich Hill tried urinating on his blisters to prevent injury and Gausman's heard other wild tales like former teammate Jason Hammel being told to raise his potato chip intake, needing more salt to toughen up his skin.

“I love potato chips,” Gausman said. “But I’m not gonna eat more because of my blisters.”

Gausman has a more scientific approach. After games, he pops the blister that formed on his middle finger, gets a syringe, and fills it with a white zinc oxide substance. It toughens up the skin under the blister and after a few days, it’s healed and gone.

Plenty of MLB pitchers get blisters, but the correlation between splitter effectiveness and finger bulge is unique to Gausman, the starter thinks. He has a unique splitter grip, separating three of his fingers on one side of the ball and splitting his index over to the left.

It's one of the game’s most frustrating pitches, for batters facing it and pitchers who rely on the weapon. There’s no better splitter-wielder in baseball than Gausman right now and Blue Jays fans will become familiar with the pitch this season.

So, sit back, grab a bag of chips, and don’t worry if you see a blister forming every fifth day. It’s a good thing.