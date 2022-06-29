What Does Sergio Romo Bring to the Blue Jays?

Sergio Romo watched his first game as an unofficial Blue Jay from the bar and grill in left field.

He watched the bullpen he'd soon join nurse a late-game lead, he watched the Red Sox strike back, and then he watched Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walk it off in the ninth.

"That was pretty exhilarating," Romo said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, when Romo was officially signed and activated by the Blue Jays, the veteran releiever won't have to watch from the stands anymore, moving down a few sections and into the Toronto bullpen. Here's what Romo will bring to the team and his role with the Blue Jays:

An Upside Arm

There's a reason Romo was released by the Seattle Mariners after 14.1 innings earlier this year. The 39-year-old allowed six homers in 17 appearances and posted an 8.16 ERA. But, the righty has a career 3.2 ERA, and has long been a swing-and-miss weapon in seven different MLB bullpens.

While Romo's fastball has been hit this year, his slider still generates a 42% chase rate and holds opponent batters to a .227 expected batting average. The slide-piece has long been Romo's dominant weapon, though he's thrown it less than usual the last two seasons.

"I think there might be some subtle usage changes," GM Ross Atkins said on Romo.

Against specific matchups and right-handed hitters, and with some slight usage tweaks, he could return to a reliable bullpen weapon—something the Blue Jays are desperate for these days.

Veteran Perspective

Romo hasn't quite seen it all in his 15 seasons, but he's come pretty close. Nothing on a baseball field is going to surprise him, and he'll be the first to tell you that.

"I've been on some winning teams and on some losing teams," Romo said. "I've been with MVPs, Cy Youngs, Rookie of the Years, comeback player of the years. I've seen perfect games and no-hitters and, hey, I was even blessed with the opportunity to close out a World Series. So if there's anything that I know that I bring, it's that experience."

Off the mound, Romo knows his value on this Blue Jays team. He knows how many players there are under 30 in the clubhouse, he said, he checked when he signed. The righty immediately ingratiated himself with the Toronto clubhouse, sprawling in the clubhouse with the young sluggers and bouncing around the outfield grass as relievers warmed up.

"I've been blessed with a rather universal personality," Romo said.

Big Game Experience

There aren't many bigger moments in baseball than closing out the final out of a World Series, and Romo is one of the select few to live it.

Up 4-3 in the 10th inning in Game 4 of the 2012 finale, Romo exhaled before immediately starting toward the plate. The Giants' closer froze Miguel Cabrera, forcing the legendary righty to stare at strike three, a sinker down the middle, to clinch the title.

Just under 10 years later, Romo now sits with three rings, 26 career innings in the playoffs, and three saves in the World Series. He probably won't be thrust into high leverage for the Blue Jays, but no matter where they slot him into the 'pen he'll be ready.

"You know he's not going to be nervous," manager Charlie Montoyo said. "In any situation."