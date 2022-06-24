Inside The Blue Jays Podcast Ep. 17: On All-Stars and Trade Deadline Areas of Need

In this episode, Mitch and Ethan discuss the recent MLB All-Star Game voting update and some potential Blue Jays areas of weakness ahead of the 2022 trade deadline.

They discuss hitting coach Guillermo Martinez's recent pre-game ejection and Alejandro Kirk's dominance in early All-Star Game voting. They also break down some positions and areas of need for the Jays ahead of the 2022 trade deadline.

