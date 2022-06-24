Skip to main content
Inside The Blue Jays Podcast Ep. 17: On All-Stars and Trade Deadline Areas of Need

Inside The Blue Jays Podcast Ep. 17: On All-Stars and Trade Deadline Areas of Need

In this episode of the Inside The Blue Jays podcast, Mitch and Ethan discuss the team's potential areas of need at the 2022 trade deadline.

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

In this episode of the Inside The Blue Jays podcast, Mitch and Ethan discuss the team's potential areas of need at the 2022 trade deadline.

In this episode, Mitch and Ethan discuss the recent MLB All-Star Game voting update and some potential Blue Jays areas of weakness ahead of the 2022 trade deadline.

Listen below to the latest episode of the Inside The Blue Jays Podcast:

They discuss hitting coach Guillermo Martinez's recent pre-game ejection and Alejandro Kirk's dominance in early All-Star Game voting. They also break down some positions and areas of need for the Jays ahead of the 2022 trade deadline.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles


Ranking the Blue Jays' Trade Deadline Needs

3 Blue Jays Lead All-Star Game Voting In First Ballot Update

USATSI_18576880_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Inside The Blue Jays Podcast Ep. 17: On All-Stars and Trade Deadline Areas of Need

By Mitch Bannon45 seconds ago
USATSI_18497227_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Ranking the Blue Jays' Trade Deadline Needs

By Mitch Bannon20 hours ago
USATSI_18553686_168390270_lowres
News

3 Blue Jays Lead Positions in First Update of All-Star Game Voting

By Mitch BannonJun 21, 2022
USATSI_18564686_168390270_lowres
News

4 Takeaways From the Blue Jays' Sunday Comeback Over the Yankees

By Mitch BannonJun 19, 2022
USATSI_18558171_168390270_lowres
News

How Do You Solve a Problem Like the Yankees?

By Mitch BannonJun 18, 2022
USATSI_16662457_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays Starter Hyun Jin Ryu Undergoes Tommy John Surgery

By Mitch BannonJun 18, 2022
USATSI_18553613_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Why Ross Stripling’s Changeup Could be Key to the Blue Jays’ Rotation

By Ethan DiamandasJun 18, 2022
USATSI_17924217_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Adrian Hernandez Screwing With Hitters, and Other Blue Jays Prospect Notes

By Mitch BannonJun 18, 2022