October 3, 2021
Ranking the Toronto Blue Jays Best Game 163 Tiebreaker Scenarios
The Blue Jays need a Red Sox or Yankees loss and a Toronto win to earn a Game 163 today
The Blue Jays need a Red Sox or Yankees loss and a Toronto win to earn a Game 163 today

With four teams within one game fighting for two spots, Sunday is chaos. There are 16 different unique scenarios that could result in 11 different tiebreaker and Wildcard game matchups.

The Toronto Blue Jays' Sunday responsibility is clear, beat the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre. If they do that and get a loss from one of the New York Yankees or Boston Red Sox, Toronto lives to fight another day.  If Toronto can earn a Game 163 tiebreaker, the outcomes of the Seattle Mariners, Yankees, and Red Sox contests will define what tiebreaker scenario they are thrust into. Here's a ranking of a few of those tiebreakers, based on the ideal situations for Toronto:

1. Four-Way Tie

What needs to happen? Blue Jays win, Mariners win, Red Sox lose, Yankees lose

Peak chaos. The four teams within a game for the final two American League playoff spots all finish with 91 wins.

If everything falls into place for this situation and the four squads are forced into two games to decide the wildcard spots, the Blue Jays have their best possible setup (on paper). In a four-way tie, the Blue Jays would host the Seattle Mariners set to play the winner of Boston and New York in the AL Wildcard.

No wins in October are guaranteed, but this scenario is best for the Jays because they play the worst remaining team, according to expected record and run differential, get to host the game, and could still earn the right to host the Wildcard game. If the Jays win their tiebreaker 163 over Seattle, and the Yankees top the Red Sox, Toronto would be right back at Rogers Centre fighting for their lives in a one-game playoff the next day against New York.

