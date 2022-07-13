Skip to main content
Report: 10 Unvaxxed Royals Won't Play in Upcoming Series Vs. Blue Jays

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Report: 10 Unvaxxed Royals Won't Play in Upcoming Series Vs. Blue Jays

10 Royals players, including Whit Merrifield and Andrew Benintendi, are unvaccinated and won't play the Blue Jays in Toronto Thursday.

When the Reds came to Toronto for a three-game series versus the Blue Jays in May, four of their players could not make the trip because they were unvaccinated. The impact of those missing pieces, which included the club's home run leader Brandon Drury, was considered significant, and Cincinnati lost two of three.

The Royals, who come to Toronto for four games starting Thursday, are set to blow that record out of the water, with 10 players on their 26-man reportedly set to be placed on the restricted list, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Andrew Benintendi, Whit Merrifield, M.J. Melendez, Hunter Dozier, Brad Keller, Brady Singer, Michael A. Taylor, Kyle Isbel, Dylan Coleman, and Cam Gallagher—all significant players for Kansas City—are unvaccinated, meaning they can’t enter Canada.

Currently, to enter Canada, the Canadian government requires a person to have received a second COVID-19 vaccine dose—or one dose of Johnson & Johnson—at least 14 days before entry. Due to vaccine issues, players on the restricted list do not get paid or accrue service time.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

"For me, it was a personal decision," Benintendi said in a statement, according to The Athletic. "And I'm going to leave it at that."

At 34-53, in the basement of the AL Central, the Royals’ depth will really be tested once they arrive at Rogers Centre. On the Blue Jays' side, a series against the disadvantaged Royals offers an opportunity to make up lost ground in the AL wild-card race. 

Andrew Benintendi is one of 10 unvaccinated Kansas City Royals players.
News

Report: 10 Unvaxxed KC Royals Won't Play in Upcoming Series Vs. Blue Jays

By Ethan Diamandas29 seconds ago
USATSI_16700092_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Blue Jays Hoping John Schneider Can Help Team Overcome 'Collective Setback'

By Mitch Bannon1 hour ago
Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios got 13 strikeouts in the win.
News

Berríos' 13 Strikeouts Help Blue Jays Outlast Phillies

By Ethan Diamandas3 hours ago
USATSI_18667779_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays Fire Manager Charlie Montoyo, Promote Interim Manager John Schneider

By Mitch Bannon7 hours ago
Blue Jays optioned Gabriel Moreno to Triple-A Tuesday.
News

Status Updates on Blue Jays' Moreno, Gausman, and Kikuchi

By Ethan DiamandasJul 12, 2022
Jt Realmuto is unvaccinated and won't travel to Toronto vs Blue Jays.
News

'It's Just Not Worth It': 4 Unvaxxed Phillies to Miss Series in Toronto

By Ethan DiamandasJul 12, 2022
Blue Jays Could Draft Peyton Graham in 2022 MLB Draft.
Analysis

8 Hitters the Blue Jays Could Take in the 2022 MLB Draft

By Ethan Diamandas and Mitch BannonJul 11, 2022
USATSI_18681392_168390270_lowres
News

Winless In Seattle: 4 Takeaways From Blue Jays Finale Loss to Mariners

By Mitch BannonJul 10, 2022