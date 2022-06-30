6 Blue Jay Advance to Second Round of MLB All-Star Game Voting

Skip to main content
6 Blue Jays Advance to Second Round of MLB All-Star Game Voting

Alejandro Kirk, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and four other Blue Jays hitters advanced to Phase 2 of 2022 All-Star Game voting.

Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Blue Jays fans showed out in the first round of MLB All-Star Game voting.

Toronto bats qualified for Phase 2 voting in almost every position, with Alejandro Kirk, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Santiago Espinal, Bo Bichette, George Springer, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. all moving on. Toronto's six Phase 2 candidates are the most of any team in MLB, and all six will have a chance to start in the 2022 All-Star Game.

"So happy for them," GM Ross Atkins said of the Blue Jays' success in the All-Star vote. "I mean, it is a special thing for individuals. I think it's great for fans too, and certainly doesn't hurt the organization."

The Blue Jays' will go head-to-head with another finalist in the second round of voting, with the winner representing the American League as a starter in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

Here are the matchups for Phase 2 voting, occurring from July 5-8:

Catcher: Kirk vs New York's Jose Trevino
First Base: Guerrero Jr. vs Seattle's Ty France
Second Base: Espinal vs Houston's Jose Altuve
Shortstop: Bichette vs Chicago's Tim Anderson
Outfield: Springer, Gurriel Jr. vs Mike Trout, Giancarlo Stanton

The Blue Jays sent four All-Stars to last year's mid-summer classic in Colorado, but can best that number with bats alone in 2022. Pitchers and hitting substitutes for the All-Star Game are determined by player votes and the MLB Commissioner's office.

