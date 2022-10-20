5 Blue Jays Named Finalists for 2022 Gold Glove Awards

Toronto isn't hoisting the World Series trophy this year, but that doesn't mean a few Blue Jays won't take home some hardware.

Three 2022 Blue Jays were named finalists for Rawlings Gold Glove Awards on Thursday, finishing top three in voting for their respective position for the defensive award. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. received his first finalist nomination at first base, Matt Chapman is a finalist for third, Jackie Bradley Jr. in right field, Whit Merrifield as a utility man, and José Berríos for American League pitchers. Gold Glove winners will be announced later this fall.

Guerrero's defensive play at first base has become increasingly lauded by members of the Blue Jays organization in recent years. In his second full season playing first, he posted a .990 fielding percentage in 2022, playing 128 games at the position. He committed 10 errors, started seven double plays, and registered 19 scoops at first (more than double his 2021 total). He'll be up against Twins 1B Luis Arraez and Yankees 1B Anthony Rizzo for the award.

Berríos, who grew up playing shortstop, has been one of the best defensive pitchers in baseball in recent years, owning the fourth-best Defensive Runs Saved (+7) among all pitchers, since 2020. He's up against Cleveland's Shane Bieber and New York's Jameson Taillon for the AL pitching Gold Glove.

Chapman will be up for his fourth Gold Glove Award in six MLB seasons. The Blue Jays third basemen is a two-time winner of the Platinum Glove Award, recognizing the best defender at any position. Chapman is a finalist for the AL 3B Gold Glove alongside Cleveland's José Ramírez and Baltimore's Ramón Urías.

Bradley Jr. and Merrifield each joined the Jays halfway through the season. Bradley Jr. is up for second Gold Glove at right field while Merrifield is one of the inaugural utility nominees for the award.

As a team, the Blue Jays ranked 10th in baseball by Outs Above Average. With some key additions, like Chapman, and defensive improvement across the diamond, the Jays improved from -7 OAA in 2021 (15th ranked) to +6 in 2022.

Find a complete list of 2022 Gold Glove Award finalists: here.