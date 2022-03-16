Blue Jays Surge In 2022 World Series Odds

These Toronto Blue Jays are better than they were a week ago.

After adding Matt Chapman via trade and signing starter Yusei Kikuchi, the Blue Jays are much improved exiting baseball's lockout. Days before the first spring training game, Toronto has eyes on a World Series, and betting odds reflect that.

After exiting the MLB lockout with +1100 odds to win the 2022 World Series, Toronto's odds have ticked up to +750 at Bodog after recent acquisitions. The Jays' current odds imply an 11.76% chance to win the title this year and trail only the Dodgers (+700).

With an expanded postseason and an improved roster, the Blue Jays look like a 2022 playoff team while Vegas and projection systems agree. Per FanGraphs' postseason odds, the Blue Jays lead the AL East and the entire American League with an 89% chance to make the playoffs, projecting for 92 wins.

The Houston Astros slide behind the Jays as top AL contenders in World Series odds with the New York Yankees third at +900. The remaining AL East teams sit closer to the middle of the pack with the Tampa Bay Rays at +1500 and Boston Red Sox +2000. The Baltimore Orioles are tied with the Pittsburgh Pirates for longest odds to nab a ring at +25000, an implied 0.4% chance.

Several Jays also find themselves on top of betting odds to win individual awards in 2022. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. sits third (+400) behind Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani in AL MVP odds with Bo Bichette and George Springer also both in the top 20 at Bodog. Bichette and Guerrero Jr. both lead betting markets to lead all of baseball in hits and home runs, respectively, as well.

Four of Toronto’s five projected starters sit inside the top 30 in AL Cy Young odds—all but Alek Manoah—led by Kevin Gausman at +1600. Former Blue Jay and reigning champ Robbie Ray enters third in the Cy odds behind Shane Bieber and Gerrit Cole.

Jordan Groshans (+10000) is listed as a long shot in American League Rookie of the Year odds while top prospect Gabriel Moreno is currently unlisted.