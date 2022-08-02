Skip to main content
Report: Blue Jays Acquire Anthony Bass, Zach Pop From Marlins

Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

Report: Blue Jays Acquire Anthony Bass, Zach Pop From Marlins

The Blue Jays have acquired two relievers from the Marlins for prospect Jordan Groshans, per reports.

Bullpen help is on the way.

The Blue Jays have acquired right-handed relievers Anthony Bass and Zach Pop from the Marlins in exchange for infield prospect Jordan Groshans, per Sportsnet's Shi Davidi. Toronto will also receive a player to be named later.

Bass has quietly been one of baseball's most reliable relievers over the last five years, with a 3.09 ERA in 195 innings for four different franchises, including a stop in Toronto (actually Buffalo). In his age 34 season, Bass shows no signs of stopping either. He has the 15th-best FIP among qualified relievers (2.04) just behind dominant closers like Craig Kimbrel and Emmanual Clase. He will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

In 20 innings this season, Pop has a 3.60 ERA. While his strikeout numbers aren't elite (6.3 K/9), the Brampton native has been one of the best in baseball at limiting walks and homers this season. The 25-year-old has also spent a chunk of time in Triple A this season, recording a 2.22 ERA in 24.1 innings for the Marlins' highest minor league affiliate. He can remain under team control until 2027.

The Blue Jays have been searching for bullpen help for most of the season, looking to complement the core of Jordan Romano, Yimi García, Tim Mayza, and others. Though Toronto rosters five regular relievers with ERAs below 3.1, they still have the sixth-worst 'pen FIP in baseball and a high leverage ERA of 5.54. It was clear Toronto needed a few more reliable relievers, and Bass and Pop will bring that.

USATSI_18129304_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Blue Jays Acquire Anthony Bass, Zach Pop From Marlins

By Mitch Bannon4 minutes ago
USATSI_18641663_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Blue Jays Discussing Noah Syndergaard Trade With Angels

By Inside The Blue Jays Staff4 hours ago
USATSI_16501831_168390270_lowres (1)
Analysis

On the 'Human Element' of Baseball's Trade Deadline

By Mitch BannonAug 1, 2022 3:26 AM EDT
USATSI_18363696_168390270_lowres
News

Reports: Blue Jays in on Jose Quintana, Frankie Montas

By Inside The Blue Jays StaffJul 31, 2022 4:37 PM EDT
USATSI_18749328_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays Potential Trade Destination For Shohei Ohtani, Vegas Says

By Inside The Blue Jays StaffJul 30, 2022 10:07 AM EDT
USATSI_18270603_168390270_lowres
Analysis

5 Relievers to Bolster the Blue Jays Bullpen at the Trade Deadline

By Mitch BannonJul 30, 2022 3:00 AM EDT
USATSI_18772466_168390270_lowres
News

X-Rays Negative After Blue Jays Manoah Hit By Comebacker

By Mitch BannonJul 29, 2022 10:13 PM EDT
USATSI_18199237_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Stepping Back, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Has Found What Works

By Mitch BannonJul 29, 2022 2:30 AM EDT