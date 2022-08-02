Report: Blue Jays Acquire Anthony Bass, Zach Pop From Marlins

Bullpen help is on the way.

The Blue Jays have acquired right-handed relievers Anthony Bass and Zach Pop from the Marlins in exchange for infield prospect Jordan Groshans, per Sportsnet's Shi Davidi. Toronto will also receive a player to be named later.

Bass has quietly been one of baseball's most reliable relievers over the last five years, with a 3.09 ERA in 195 innings for four different franchises, including a stop in Toronto (actually Buffalo). In his age 34 season, Bass shows no signs of stopping either. He has the 15th-best FIP among qualified relievers (2.04) just behind dominant closers like Craig Kimbrel and Emmanual Clase. He will be a free agent at the end of the season.

In 20 innings this season, Pop has a 3.60 ERA. While his strikeout numbers aren't elite (6.3 K/9), the Brampton native has been one of the best in baseball at limiting walks and homers this season. The 25-year-old has also spent a chunk of time in Triple A this season, recording a 2.22 ERA in 24.1 innings for the Marlins' highest minor league affiliate. He can remain under team control until 2027.

The Blue Jays have been searching for bullpen help for most of the season, looking to complement the core of Jordan Romano, Yimi García, Tim Mayza, and others. Though Toronto rosters five regular relievers with ERAs below 3.1, they still have the sixth-worst 'pen FIP in baseball and a high leverage ERA of 5.54. It was clear Toronto needed a few more reliable relievers, and Bass and Pop will bring that.