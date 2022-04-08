Skip to main content
Blue Jays Acquire Outfielder Bradley Zimmer From Guardians

Blue Jays Acquire Outfielder Bradley Zimmer From Guardians

Zimmer, a former first-round pick, has intriguing upside on Toronto's roster.

© David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Zimmer, a former first-round pick, has intriguing upside on Toronto's roster.

With the Blue Jays’ home opener less than 24 hours away, Toronto has swung an interesting trade.

The Blue Jays will send right-handed-pitcher Anthony Castro to the Guardians in exchange for outfielder Bradley Zimmer, the team announced Thursday.

Zimmer, Cleveland’s first-round pick in 2014, was billed as a top prospect early in his career, but has been plagued by injuries and inconsistent play, limiting him to just 263 career games through five seasons.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Castro, 26, showed off some decent breaking stuff out of the Blue Jays' bullpen in 2021, finishing with a 4.74 ERA in 24.2 innings. He was on the Bisons' Triple A roster at the time of the trade. 

Despite Zimmer's career .658 OPS, there’s a lot to like on the Blue Jays’ end of this deal. Zimmer is a left-handed-hitter with an intriguing speed-power skillset. The 29-year-old finished in the 75th percentile in average exit velocity last season and 97th in sprint speed but was among the league’s worst in strikeout percentage and whiff rate—Zimmer struck out an astounding 122 times in 99 games in 2021. In short, he's a low risk, high upside gamble for Toronto.

Defensively, the outfielder instantly becomes one of Toronto’s best defenders. In 2021, Zimmer recorded seven outs above average, and, with his foot speed, he'll be a stellar backup to George Springer in center field.

Of note, Zimmer is out of minor-league options, which requires the Blue Jays to option a player to Triple A before the club opens its season Friday against Texas. 

USATSI_16841151_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays Acquire Outfielder Bradley Zimmer From Guardians

By Ethan Diamandas8 minutes ago
USATSI_17943822_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays' Pearson, Borucki to Start Season on 10-Day IL

By Ethan Diamandas7 hours ago
USATSI_15682803_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Blue Jays Announce Gaming Partnership With theScore Bet

By Ethan Diamandas10 hours ago
USATSI_11323638_168390270_lowres
News

Report: All Rangers Players Vaccinated Before Blue Jays Series in Toronto

By Ethan Diamandas21 hours ago
USATSI_16758632_168390270_lowres
News

Report: José Ramirez Signs Extension With Guardians With Full No-Trade Clause

By Mitch BannonApr 6, 2022
USATSI_17906790_168390270_lowres
News

Merryweather, Thornton, Saucedo Make Blue Jays Bullpen, Pearson Out 'A While'

By Mitch BannonApr 5, 2022
USATSI_17982305_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Greg Bird Signs With Yankees

By Ethan DiamandasApr 5, 2022
USATSI_16615443_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Reliever Breakdown: Projecting the Blue Jays 2022 Opening Day Bullpen

By Mitch Bannon and Ethan DiamandasApr 4, 2022