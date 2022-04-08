Blue Jays Acquire Outfielder Bradley Zimmer From Guardians

With the Blue Jays’ home opener less than 24 hours away, Toronto has swung an interesting trade.

The Blue Jays will send right-handed-pitcher Anthony Castro to the Guardians in exchange for outfielder Bradley Zimmer, the team announced Thursday.

Zimmer, Cleveland’s first-round pick in 2014, was billed as a top prospect early in his career, but has been plagued by injuries and inconsistent play, limiting him to just 263 career games through five seasons.

Castro, 26, showed off some decent breaking stuff out of the Blue Jays' bullpen in 2021, finishing with a 4.74 ERA in 24.2 innings. He was on the Bisons' Triple A roster at the time of the trade.

Despite Zimmer's career .658 OPS, there’s a lot to like on the Blue Jays’ end of this deal. Zimmer is a left-handed-hitter with an intriguing speed-power skillset. The 29-year-old finished in the 75th percentile in average exit velocity last season and 97th in sprint speed but was among the league’s worst in strikeout percentage and whiff rate—Zimmer struck out an astounding 122 times in 99 games in 2021. In short, he's a low risk, high upside gamble for Toronto.

Defensively, the outfielder instantly becomes one of Toronto’s best defenders. In 2021, Zimmer recorded seven outs above average, and, with his foot speed, he'll be a stellar backup to George Springer in center field.

Of note, Zimmer is out of minor-league options, which requires the Blue Jays to option a player to Triple A before the club opens its season Friday against Texas.