Blue Jays Acquire RHP Zach Thompson From Pirates

The Blue Jays acquired pitcher Zach Thompson from the Pirates in exchange for outfielder Chavez Young.

The Blue Jays announced a trade Tuesday, acquiring right-hander Zach Thompson from the Pirates in exchange for minor-league outfielder Chavez Young.

Thompson, 29, pitched in 29 games for Pittsburgh last season (22 starts), working a 5.18 ERA (80 ERA+) in 121.2 innings. The 6-foot-7 hurler assumes a 40-man roster spot and will serve as a depth starting option for Toronto. He's also under team control through 2027.

Young, 25, slashed .234/.331/.351 in 70 games with Triple A Buffalo a year ago.

In a corresponding move, the Blue Jays designated right-hander Junior Fernández for assignment.