Blue Jays Activate Biggio, Option Him to Triple A

Biggio had been on the COVID IL since April 25.

© Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Cavan Biggio has been reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list and optioned to Triple A Buffalo, the Blue Jays announced Monday. 

Biggio had gone just 1-for-23 in 13 games with Toronto before contracting COVID. He was placed on the IL on April 25, but joined the Bisons for a rehab stint on May 10, where he batted .385 with a 1.038 OPS in five Triple A games.

Ultimately, the Blue Jays decided to keep him in the minors, opting for rookie Vinny Capra as their backup utility position player.

