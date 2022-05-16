Blue Jays Activate Biggio, Option Him to Triple A

Cavan Biggio has been reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list and optioned to Triple A Buffalo, the Blue Jays announced Monday.

Biggio had gone just 1-for-23 in 13 games with Toronto before contracting COVID. He was placed on the IL on April 25, but joined the Bisons for a rehab stint on May 10, where he batted .385 with a 1.038 OPS in five Triple A games.

Ultimately, the Blue Jays decided to keep him in the minors, opting for rookie Vinny Capra as their backup utility position player.