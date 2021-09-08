Blue Jays Activate Julian Merryweather In New York

The Toronto Blue Jays continue to add heat to their bullpen.

The Jays activated reliever Julian Merryweather, the club announced Wednesday. Right-handed relieve Bryan Baker was optioned to triple-A Buffalo as the corresponding move. Merryweather joins hard-throwing righty Nate Pearson as the latest bullpen reinforcement for the team's stretch run.

Merryweather has been out with an oblique strain and setbacks since the second week of the 2021 season. Fighting through injuries has been the story of Merryweather's MLB career, thus far, but he flashed dominant control and stuff at the beginning of this season, allowing Jays' fans and executives to dream on him as a high-leverage arm.

Toronto General Manager Ross Atkins explained Merryweather's struggles with setbacks and a return progression on the Bob McCown Podcast in late August:

"As he ramps up he can feel tightness and soreness," Atkins said. "And it's just about managing that."

Merryweather completed four rehab appearances for triple-A Buffalo before being activated by the Blue Jays this week. In 3.0 innings pitched he allowed three earned runs, striking out five and walking just one. Per Sportsnet's Arash Madani, Merryweather said his velocity is where it needs to be and the sharpness on secondary pitches has returned. The righty joined the Jays in New York on Monday, but the team held off activating him after he pitched Sunday night for Buffalo.

Coming full circle after a handful of dominant innings against the Yankees to start the year, Merryweather could make his return against those same Yanks in the Bronx this week. The Blue Jays will need contributions from Pearson and Merryweather as they sit outside the playoff picture with less than a month to play.