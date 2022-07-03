Blue Jays Activate Richards From IL

The Blue Jays made a roster move before Sunday's game, activating reliever Trevor Richards from the 15-day injured list. Thomas Hatch was optioned to Triple A Buffalo after allowing 10 earned runs Saturday.

Richards returns after spending the minimum amount of time on the IL with a neck strain. The right-hander has had a bumpy season (6.59 ERA in 28 games), and his troubles worsened in his last four outings before the injury, where he allowed eight earned runs and posted a 15.43 ERA.

The 29-year-old pitched a shaky rehab inning with the Bisons Thursday. Richards allowed three earned runs on three hits, including two homers. The longball has been a big issue for Richards this season—his 2.2 HR/9 is a career high.

Still, Toronto needs all the help it can from a bullpen that’s thrown more innings (58.2) in the last two weeks than any club in baseball.