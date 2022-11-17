Blue Jays' Manoah Finishes 3rd in AL Cy Young Voting
Alek Manoah's stellar 2022 season was officially recognized Wednesday when he was announced as the third-place finalist for the AL Young Award.
Manoah received seven second-place votes, 13 third-place votes, and 10 fourth-place votes. Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander was the eventual winner of the Cy Young award.
The right-hander Manoah turned in a fantastic sophomore year, winning 16 games over 196 innings with 180 strikeouts (8.2 K/9) and only 146 hits allowed (6.6 H/9). At just 24 years old, Manoah made substantial strides in command and home-run suppression as he emerged as the ace of the Blue Jays' staff.
Manoah is now the second consecutive Blue Jays starter to place as a top-three Cy Young finalist. Robbie Ray won the award in 2021.
Kevin Gausman received one fifth-place vote and finished tied for ninth in the 2022 AL Cy Young running.