Blue Jays' Manoah Finishes 3rd in AL Cy Young Voting

Alek Manoah's stellar 2022 season was officially recognized Wednesday when he was announced as the third-place finalist for the AL Young Award.

Manoah received seven second-place votes, 13 third-place votes, and 10 fourth-place votes. Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander was the eventual winner of the Cy Young award.

2022 AL Cy Young voting results from the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

The right-hander Manoah turned in a fantastic sophomore year, winning 16 games over 196 innings with 180 strikeouts (8.2 K/9) and only 146 hits allowed (6.6 H/9). At just 24 years old, Manoah made substantial strides in command and home-run suppression as he emerged as the ace of the Blue Jays' staff.

Manoah is now the second consecutive Blue Jays starter to place as a top-three Cy Young finalist. Robbie Ray won the award in 2021.

Kevin Gausman received one fifth-place vote and finished tied for ninth in the 2022 AL Cy Young running.