Blue Jays' Manoah Scratched From Start Due to Illness

The Blue Jays announced a pitching switch ahead of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the Rays.

Alek Manoah will not make his scheduled Game 1 start, per manager John Schneider, as he's dealing with a stomach illness he told the club about late Monday night.

The plan is for Manoah to receive treatment and hydration before Toronto makes a decision if he's able to start Game 2.

Reliever Julian Merryweather will start Game 1 in Manoah's place. Mitch White was called up as the Jays' 29th man and was originally expected to start Game 2. He may now get the nod to follow Merryweather out of the bullpen.

Toronto will play Game 1 at 1 p.m. ET, with Game 2 scheduled to begin around 7 p.m. at Rogers Centre.