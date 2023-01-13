The Blue Jays have reportedly settled on 2023 contracts with catcher Danny Jansen, reliever Tim Mayza, and others.

With Friday's deadline to exchange arbitration filing numbers, the Blue Jays have reportedly come to contract agreements with a few key players for 2023.

The Jays came to early agreements with catcher Danny Jansen, infielder Santiago Espinal, and relievers Tim Mayza, Trent Thornton, and Trevor Richards. All five deals were first reported by Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith.

Jansen's reported arbitration-avoiding contract of $3.5 million came in just under his MLB Trade Rumors estimate of $3.7 million. The Blue Jays also inked reliever Trent Thornton for below his estimate, 100K below his predicted contract of $1.1 million.

Mayza's contract ($2.1 Mill) came in 200K over his estimate. While Richards' ($1.5 mill) and Espinal's reported contracts ($2.1 million) were exactly in line with estimates.

We will see many more settlements across baseball today, but if the team and player do not come to an agreement on a contract before arbitration hearings, an arbitrator will choose one side's filed number for the player's 2023 contract later this offseason. Last year, the Blue Jays reached agreements with all arb-eligible players before hearings.

Here's a list of Toronto's arbitration-eligible players this winter, with contract estimates (and actual reported contracts where applicable) from MLBTR:

Erik Swanson : $1.4 Million

: $1.4 Million Adam Cimber : $3.2 Million

: $3.2 Million Trevor Richards : $1.5 Million (Actual $1.5 Million)

: $1.5 Million (Actual $1.5 Million) Danny Jansen : $3.7 Million (Actual $3.5 Million)

: $3.7 Million (Actual $3.5 Million) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. : $14.8 Million

: $14.8 Million Tim Mayza : $1.9 Million (Actual $2.1 Million)

: $1.9 Million (Actual $2.1 Million) Cavan Biggio : $2.6 Million

: $2.6 Million Trent Thornton : $1.1 Million (Actual $1 Million)

: $1.1 Million (Actual $1 Million) Bo Bichette : $6.1 Million

: $6.1 Million Jordan Romano : $4.4 Million

: $4.4 Million Santiago Espinal : $2.1 Million (Actual $2.1 Million)

: $2.1 Million (Actual $2.1 Million) Daulton Varsho: $2.8 Million

More of Toronto's 2023 arbitration settlements will be added here as they're reported.