Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins Discusses Randal Grichuk, Raimel Tapia Trade

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Blue Jays outfielder Randal Grichuk walked past a row of batting cages as news broke that he'd been traded to the Rockies.

The outfielder hugged former teammates and coaches as he departed Toronto's player development complex. In return for Grichuk and cash considerations, the Blue Jays received outfielder Raimel Tapia and prospect Adrian Pinto.

Toronto GM Ross Atkins met with the media shortly after the deal was officially announced:

What Tapia Brings

The Blue Jays have been eying Tapia since before the lockout, and Atkins called him a "better complementary piece" to the current Toronto roster, compared to Grichuk.

A needed lefty bat, Tapia has played mainly left field in his six MLB seasons, flashing high contact skills, limiting strikeouts, and showing 20-plus steal speed. The outfielder, who could arrive in Dunedin as soon as Friday, may also play in center for the Jays, spelling George Springer, who missed significant time in 2021 with injuries.

"We feel he can be [in center] for sure," Atkins said. "He has the tools to do it and we're confident he can complement us at that position."

Grichuk Gets Playing Time

A veteran of eight MLB seasons, Grichuk was part of a crowded Toronto outfield fighting for plate appearances with Lourdes Gurriel Jr., George Springer, and Teoscar Hernández. Atkins said he feels Grichuk will miss being in Toronto, but the pair had conversations about playing time and Grichuk's potential role on the team.

"I think it's hard for a player as accomplished as Randal to look up and say, 'Am I going to be in the Opening Day lineup?' and not know," Atkins said.

With only Kris Bryant and Charlie Blackmon penciled in for regular playing time in Colorado, Grichuk is set for a more significant role with the Rockies.

What About Pinto?

Adrian Pinto, the 19-year-old prospect coming back to Toronto, posted a 1.029 OPS in 54 Dominican Summer League games last year.

"The performance is pretty clear," Atkins said. "The stolen bases, how hard he hits the ball, how consistently hits the ball, the plate discipline. He looks like an extremely impressive offensive player, but with a very limited track record."

Atkins noted the league he was playing out of was "difficult to scout in recent years," but the organization has enough information about Pinto to warrant excitement in the young prospect. He's played in the outfield and middle infield, and Atkins said he sees Pinto being an average to above-average defender.