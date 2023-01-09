Blue Jays bench coach Don Mattingly has joined the ownership group of the Nashville Stars, a potential MLB expansion team, reports Bob Nightengale.

Blue Jays bench coach Don Mattingly has reportedly joined the ownership group of the Nashville Stars, a potential MLB expansion team, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Mattingly, who was hired by Toronto on November 30, is expected to serve as a baseball advisor in the group led by Dave Stewart, a former three-time World Series champion and ex-general manager of the Diamondbacks.

In 2019, an investment group called Music City LLC founded the Stars with plans to secure a possible MLB franchise. In the latest news report, the Music City ownership group is waiting for MLB to decide on the Athletics and Rays stadium situation before making its next move.

Mattingly's bench coach role with the Blue Jays won't be impacted, reports Nightengale.