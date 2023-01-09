Former Blue Jays Catcher J.P. Arencibia Named Mets AAA Coach

Arencibia will be the Triple-A Syracuse Mets bench coach for the 2023 season, the former Blue Jays catcher announced.

"Baseball has given me so much and I can't wait to give back," Arencibia wrote in a post.

Arencibia will join manager Dick Scott's staff with the Triple-A Syracuse Mets, potentially working with Mets top prospects like Ronny Mauricio and Mark Vientos.

The 37-year-old last played Major League baseball in 2015 with the Rays. He played six seasons including four with Toronto, slashing .212/.358/.412 across 466 career games. He broke into MLB with a 23-homer campaign in 2011 but was plagued by strikeout issues and low batting averages throughout his career.

After announcing his retirement from professional baseball in 2017, Arencibia joined Fox Sports (now Bally Sports) Florida, working pre and postgame as an analyst for Marlins broadcasts the last few seasons.