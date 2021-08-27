Blue Jays Claim Jarrod Dyson Off Waivers

August 27, 2021
Blue Jays Claim Dyson Off Waivers
The Toronto Blue Jays have claimed outfielder Jarrod Dyson off waivers, per the team
Speed and defense.

That's what Jarrod Dyson brings to the table. And that may be exactly what the Blue Jays are looking for, claiming Dyson off waivers from the Kansas City Royals, according to the team. The claim was first reported by Robert Murray.

An outfielder with 967 career MLB games under his belt, the 36-year-old Dyson has appeared in 77 games for the Royals this year. In 132 plate appearances, Dyson is slashing .221/.256/.311, adding eight stolen bases in 11 attempts on the base paths. Dyson has appeared in all three outfield positions this year, starting mainly in center.

The Blue Jays clearly value Dyson's skillset, acquiring another defensively sound speedster in Mallex Smith earlier this month. While George Springer is nearing a return from his sprained knee, Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo suggested he could see more time at designated hitter than in the outfield when he's back and healthy.

With Springer at DH some days, that leaves Toronto's current CF depth chart with just Randal Grichuk and Josh Palacios as the only true options. Even Palacios has started just one game in center during his brief MLB career, so Dyson and Smith provide depth to the already injured position.

Dyson signed a one-year, $1.5-million-dollar contract to return to the Royals this past offseason, with bonuses for every 50 plate appearances beyond 350. The Jays will only eat a small portion of Dyson's deal, prorating the remaining contract for the final month of the 2021 season.

If he plays for the Blue Jays, Toronto would be Dyson's sixth different MLB team during his 12-year career.

