Skip to main content
Report: Blue Jays Connected to Cubs OF Ian Happ

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Report: Blue Jays Connected to Cubs OF Ian Happ

The Padres and Blue Jays have been connected to Cubs trade candidate Ian Happ, per Robert Murray.

The Blue Jays may address more than just pitching at the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline.

Per Fansided's Robert Murray, Toronto was one team connected to Cubs outfielder Ian Happ ahead of the deadline. A pending free agent, Happ has has a strong season in Chicago this year and is a likely candidate to be dealt in the coming days.

With six-straight seasons of above-average hitting continuing into 2022, the left-handed Happ would bring the oft-mentioned lineup diversity the Blue Jays have lacked at times this year. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The emergence of lefties Raimel Tapia and Cavan Biggio in recent weeks may lessen Toronto's need for a southpaw bat at the deadline, but Happ still remains one of the top LHB options on the market ahead of August 2.

This season, Happ earned his first All-Star Game appearance, slashing .282/.366/.446 in the first half. He's been one of Chicago's most reliable everyday players, too, posting a .350 or better OBP against both lefties and righties in 2022, playing mainly left and centerfield.

The Cubs are expected to be one of the busiest sellers in the coming days, with Happ, catcher Willson Contreras, and relievers David Robertson and Mychal Givens expected to change teams. Murray also noted the Padres have been connected with Happ.

H/T Robert Murray

USATSI_18689210_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Blue Jays Connected to Cubs OF Ian Happ

By Inside The Blue Jays Staff29 seconds ago
USATSI_18749429_168390270_lowres
News

Springer Slams As Blue Jays Earn 7th Straight Win

By Mitch Bannon10 hours ago
USATSI_18710627_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Blue Jays Sign Top Draft Choice Brandon Barriera

By Mitch Bannon22 hours ago
Frasso 4
Analysis

Nick Frasso Climbs Blue Jays Minors with a Repaired Elbow and Fiery Fastball

By Mitch BannonJul 25, 2022 2:00 AM EDT
USATSI_15682803_168390270_lowres (3)
News

Report: Blue Jays Sign High School Draft Pick Tucker Toman

By Mitch BannonJul 24, 2022 7:44 PM EDT
USATSI_18733530_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays Set Records In Boston Blowout

By Mitch BannonJul 22, 2022 10:58 PM EDT
USATSI_18642333_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays Kikuchi Pitches 5 Shutout Innings in Triple A Rehab Start

By Mitch BannonJul 22, 2022 8:52 PM EDT
USATSI_18570090_168390270_lowres
Analysis

8 Starting Pitchers the Blue Jays Could Target at the Trade Deadline

By Mitch BannonJul 22, 2022 1:51 PM EDT