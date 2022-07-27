Report: Blue Jays Connected to Cubs OF Ian Happ

The Blue Jays may address more than just pitching at the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline.

Per Fansided's Robert Murray, Toronto was one team connected to Cubs outfielder Ian Happ ahead of the deadline. A pending free agent, Happ has has a strong season in Chicago this year and is a likely candidate to be dealt in the coming days.

With six-straight seasons of above-average hitting continuing into 2022, the left-handed Happ would bring the oft-mentioned lineup diversity the Blue Jays have lacked at times this year.

The emergence of lefties Raimel Tapia and Cavan Biggio in recent weeks may lessen Toronto's need for a southpaw bat at the deadline, but Happ still remains one of the top LHB options on the market ahead of August 2.

This season, Happ earned his first All-Star Game appearance, slashing .282/.366/.446 in the first half. He's been one of Chicago's most reliable everyday players, too, posting a .350 or better OBP against both lefties and righties in 2022, playing mainly left and centerfield.

The Cubs are expected to be one of the busiest sellers in the coming days, with Happ, catcher Willson Contreras, and relievers David Robertson and Mychal Givens expected to change teams. Murray also noted the Padres have been connected with Happ.

H/T Robert Murray