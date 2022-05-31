Skip to main content
Blue Jays DFA Ryan Borucki, Recall Trent Thornton

Ryan Borucki, the longest tenured member of the Blue Jays organization, was designated for assignment on Tuesday.

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

After 10 years in the Blue Jays organization, Ryan Borucki's days with Toronto could be at an end.

The left-handed reliever was designated for assignment by the team on Tuesday, recalling righty Trent Thornton in his place. Borucki will now be exposed on waivers, available to be claimed by all other teams.

Drafted in the 15th round of the 2012 MLB Draft, Borucki is the longest-tenured player in the Blue Jays organization and owns the third most MLB service time. Without any minor league options remaining in 2022, Borucki posted a 9.95 ERA in 6.1 innings this season. He struggled to find the strike zone in his brief time in the big leagues this season, walking five batters and struggling to throw the slider for strikes.

Without Borucki, Andrew Vasquez is the lone lefty in Toronto's bullpen until Tim Mayza (arm soreness) returns from the Injured List. 

Thornton joins Toronto's MLB club after the bullpen was heavily taxed in Los Angeles over the weekend. In Sunday's 11-10 win, the Jays used six different relievers to cover 5.2 innings of work. The 28-year-old was optioned to Triple A earlier this season and has posted 3.1 shutout innings with three strikeouts since joining the Bisons.

