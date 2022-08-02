Report: Blue Jays Discussing Noah Syndergaard Trade With Angels

The 2022 trade deadline could be a homecoming.

The Blue Jays are talking with the Angels on former Toronto prospect and current LA starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard, per Brendon Kuhn.

A pending free agent, Syndergaard returned in 2022 after two nearly complete seasons lost to injury. In 80 innings off of Tommy John this year, the 29-year-old is 5-8 with a 3.83 ERA, 3.95 FIP, and 7.2 K/9.

Despite decreasing velocity and fewer strikeouts than in his days with the Mets, Syndergaard remains a solid starting pitching option. Injury and workload concerns remain, but the righty could insulate the back of a Blue Jays rotation that doesn't have much reliable depth after the top four. Syndergaard has pitched at least five innings in 11 of his 15 starts this season and has allowed more than three runs in just two outings.

With Alek Manoah, Kevin Gausman, José Berríos, and Ross Stripling as Toronto's regular starting options, Syndergaard could join Yusei Kikuchi at the back of the rotation, pushing Stripling into a needed depth role.

Adding rotation depth remains a priority for the Blue Jays ahead of Tuesday's 6 p.m. deadline, with swing-and-miss relievers as the only need superseding it.

Sportsnet's Shi Davidi recently mentioned Angels reliever Raisel Iglesias as a potential Blue Jays trade target on Tim & Friends. The Cubs and Tigers are other teams with several top relief trade options.

H/T Brendon Kuhn, Shi Davidi