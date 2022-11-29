Skip to main content
Report: Blue Jays in Talks With Don Mattingly for Coaching Role

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Long-time manager Don Mattingly is "deep in talks" with the Blue Jays, per New York Post.

The Blue Jays are "deep in talks" with Don Mattingly to join the team's coaching staff, Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman of New York Post report.

The former Yankees first basemen managed at the MLB level for 12 seasons, working with the Dodgers from 2011 to 2015 and the Marlins from 2016 to 2022. He owns a lifetime .483 win percentage with four appearances in the postseason. In September, Mattingly and the Marlins agreed to mutually part ways at the end of the season.

“One team in particular really talked to me and talked to really my soul of what I like to do and see a value and it’s been very interesting to me,” Mattingly said on Sherman and Heyman's podcast.

