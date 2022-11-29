Report: Blue Jays in Talks With Don Mattingly for Coaching Role

The Blue Jays are "deep in talks" with Don Mattingly to join the team's coaching staff, Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman of New York Post report.

The former Yankees first basemen managed at the MLB level for 12 seasons, working with the Dodgers from 2011 to 2015 and the Marlins from 2016 to 2022. He owns a lifetime .483 win percentage with four appearances in the postseason. In September, Mattingly and the Marlins agreed to mutually part ways at the end of the season.

“One team in particular really talked to me and talked to really my soul of what I like to do and see a value and it’s been very interesting to me,” Mattingly said on Sherman and Heyman's podcast.

Beyond recently hired manager John Schneider, the Blue Jays have not formalized any of the 2023 coaching staff, though many members of the 2022 staff are expected to return. Regardless of role, Mattingly would bring over a decade of managing experience alongside first-time skipper Schneider.

"We feel very good about all of their contributions and the potential contributions moving forward," Atkins said of the coaching staff earlier this offseason. "But don't want to finalize anything just yet."