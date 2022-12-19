Skip to main content
Blue Jays Don't Sign Brantley, Can Still Pivot To Conforto

With Michael Brantley off the board, the Blue Jays have fewer outfield options, though one big fish remains.

Free-agent hitters are quickly finding their homes for the 2023 season. 

It was a busy weekend around MLB, as designated hitter/outfielder J.D. Martinez reportedly inked a one-year contract with the Dodgers Saturday, while Michael Brantley, another DH/outfielder, returned to the Astros.

Brantley's return to Houston on a reported one-year, $12-million deal is significant for the Blue Jays. Toronto has long been interested in the 35-year-old, as his left-handed contact profile would've been an excellent complement to the Jays' right-handed, power-heavy lineup. 

Having missed out on the likes of Brantley and Brandon Nimmo, who returned to the Mets on a lucrative deal, Toronto is in an interesting position. The Blue Jays have already added Kevin Kiermaier, who's ready to serve as the everyday center fielder, though he would be best used as a rotational piece. The 32-year-old plays fantastic defense but has a limited offensive ceiling.

Toronto could use some extra pop from an outfielder. So is Michael Conforto an option for Toronto? Well, according to league-wide reports, the Jays aren't among the teams interested in Conforto, who missed all of 2022 while rehabbing a shoulder injury. The Marlins, Astros, and Rangers are considering Conforto, according to MLB Trade Rumors.

Conforto, 29, is seeking a multi-year contract with opt-outs, according to his agent Scott Boras. That structure could work for the Blue Jays since we've seen them pursue high-salary, short-term contracts this offseason. 

Assuming the Blue Jays don't burst into the Conforto sweepstakes, there are several other budget options at corner outfield. David Peralta slashed .251/.316/.415 a year ago and could be a rotational fit. Ben Gamel, another left-handed hitter, profiles similarly to Peralta and could help out. Robbie Grossman is a high-OBP option, too. 

The Blue Jays missed out on Brantley (left), but can still land Conforto (right).
Sean Murphy's trade has an impact on the Blue Jays' three catchers.
Blue Jays sign Chris Bassitt to a three-year deal.
