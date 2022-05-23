Blue Jays’ Moreno Rises Even Higher in MLB Pipeline’s Latest Prospect Rankings

Gabriel Moreno’s stock keeps rising.

The 22-year-old catcher is already the Blue Jays’ top prospect, and now he’s shot up the list to become the fourth best prospect in all of baseball, per MLB Pipeline’s latest rankings. Moreno was originally seventh in MLB Pipeline’s ranking to begin the season.

While the order of the list has been readjusted due to some prospects reaching the big leagues, Moreno has still earned a slight bump in the rankings. Through 26 games with Triple A Buffalo, Moreno is slashing .347/.407/.459 with 22 runs driven in. The power is gradually kicking in, as the Venezuelan has eight doubles already and connected on his first home run of the season on May 21.

There’s never been a doubt about how the bat plays at the next level. Right now, it’s about fine-tuning Moreno’s defense for when he eventually joins Toronto, though the baseball IQ is there.

“There's still opportunity for him to continue to grow as a leader and as a game-caller. … He's a major-league player, and [we] want him to be a big part of our success here offensively. As far as the reports that we're hearing, he's been awesome,” Jays general manager Ross Atkins said during the club’s last homestand.

Infielders Orelvis Martinez (.220/.289/.545, 12 HRs, in 33 Double A games) and Jordan Groshans (.356/.452/.407 in 18 Triple A games) received slight bumps, moving from 35 to 31 and 77 to 75, respectively. Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman remains the No. 1 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline.