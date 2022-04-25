Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins Praises Espinal, Gives Injury Updates, and More

After a six-game road trip, the Blue Jays returned home Monday to Rogers Centre, where general manager Ross Atkins addressed the media.

Here’s what you need to know as Toronto sits tied atop the AL with a 10-6 record:

Added strength paying off for Espinal

Santiago Espinal’s contributions went a bit unnoticed during the 2021 season. With a strong start this year, though, he’s put everyone on notice. That starts with his exceptional defense—and he’s looked even slicker this season in the field, if that’s even possible.

“If he touches it, it's an out,” Atkins said of Espinal’s 90th percentile outs above average defense. “That's probably most impressive, and that's not giving enough credit to his range.”

The 27-year-old also put on strength that’s upped his power at the plate. Espinal's three clutch extra-base hits, including two home runs, helped the Blue Jays steal two of three from Houston, and the infielder's .420 slugging percentage is currently fourth on the Blue Jays.

“We were excited about the versatility, the athleticism,” Atkins said of the decision to acquire Espinal in 2018. “We saw upside in the bat; we liked the contact ability, and it just has really proven to be true.”

Expect Espinal to get the lion’s share of reps at second base going forward.

Injuries, Injuries, Injuries

Given the Blue Jays hot start, it’s hard to believe this is a team hobbled by injuries—and there are plenty of ongoing treatment/practice sessions.

Teoscar Hernández (oblique): Will take live batting practice in the next few days before determining the next step, which could include a rehab assignment. He was able to do outfield drills and sprints on Monday.

Danny Jansen (oblique): Has progressed to baseball activity but isn’t ready to swing yet. He’s behind Hernández in terms of a timeline.

Hyun Jin Ryu (forearm): Will throw a live batting practice in the next few days. After that, the team will see how his injury feels before deciding if he needs another live BP or a rehab outing. Ryu will immediately return to the rotation upon activation, Atkins said.

Nate Pearson (mononucleosis): Will also throw a live batting practice either Friday or Saturday as the Blue Jays work him back up to a bulk role. Atkins said it’s undecided whether Pearson starts in the majors or Triple A once he's activated.

Cavan Biggio (COVID-19 protocol): Is underdoing COVID testing after showing symptoms. If Biggio tests positive, the Blue Jays will test his close contacts. Right-hander Bowden Francis is in Toronto as a potential roster replacement.

Bullpen showing plenty of improvement in close games

Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano may lead the league with eight saves, but he’s had some close calls shutting down games.

“My heart rate is higher when [Romano] is pitching and my physical stress is higher,” Atkins joked. “But these guys, it doesn't affect them that way, not nearly as much as you would think. He thrives in that [situation] and gets energy from it.”

Romano was bound to let one get away from him, and that finally came Sunday in the 10th inning when Houston’s Jeremy Peña clubbed a walk-off two-run homer off him for the Blue Jays' first blown save. Still, Toronto’s bullpen has done a solid job keeping the club in tightly contested games, and the Blue Jays GM appreciates it.

“If I were to put my finger on anything, I think it's throwing the ball over the plate,” Atkins said of his bullpen’s improvements. “The walks hurt us; they put us in tough positions last year, and we were not in as many advantage counts. And we've just been a little bit more aggressive this year.”