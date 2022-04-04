Skip to main content
Report: Gosuke Katoh Makes Blue Jays Opening Day Roster

Infielder Gosuke Katoh will break camp with the Toronto Blue Jays, per Ben Nicholson-Smith

Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

The Blue Jays' Opening Day roster is taking shape.

With Greg Bird's release early on Monday, a position player spot opened on Toronto's MLB roster. Hours later, that spot was already filled.

Versatile infielder Gosuke Katoh has made the Blue Jays, per Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson Smith. After 763 minor-league games, Katoh will crack the big leagues and join Toronto on Friday's Opening Day.

The 27-year-old joined the Jays on a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training earlier this offseason, seemingly to provide defensive insurance across the infield. But, after rosters expanded to 28 players and Katoh posted a .950 OPS across 13 spring training games, the Jays elected to carry the former Yankee draft pick.

After signing with Toronto, Katoh quickly endeared himself with fans and teammates, being active on social media, wearing tight pants, and joking with other Blue Jays in the locker room and on the field. 

The lefty hitter has played across the diamond in the minors, logging over 30 games at first base, second, third, shortstop, and left field. Alongside solid speed and good on-base skills, Katoh brings the reliability and versatility the Jays have valued off the bench in recent years. He could be a valuable asset for late-game pinch-hitting, running, and defensive substitutions. 

The final roster battles for Toronto's 28-man Opening Day roster remain in the bullpen, with three spots still in contention ahead of Friday.

Report: Infielder Gosuke Katoh Makes Blue Jays Opening Day Roster

