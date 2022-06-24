Blue Jays Coach Guillermo Martínez Suspended 5 Games For Contacting Umpire

Blue Jays hitting coach Guillermo Martínez has been suspended five games for contacting umpire Doug Eddings ahead of Wednesdays game in Chicago, the league announced.

Martínez was ejected prior to Wednesday's game in Chicago and will receive an undisclosed fine and suspension scheduled to begin Friday in Milwaukee.

The hitting coach's ejection came a night after Toronto's pitching coach, Pete Walker, was tossed from the game for arguing balls and strikes with home plate umpire Doug Eddings. Per Umpire Auditor on Twitter, Eddings missed a season high 29 calls in Toronto's extra-innings loss on Tuesday. Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo briefly discussed the umpiring after Tuesday's game.

"You guys saw it so I’m not going to say much about it," Montoyo told the media. "Our guys did a good job staying in the game."

A video of Martínez's pre-game altercation from Tuesday can be found below:

Martínez's five-game suspension will span Toronto's weekend series against the Brewers and the start of a home set against the Red Sox. The Blue Jays travel to Milwaukee having lost two series in a row against Chicago and New York.