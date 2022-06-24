Skip to main content
Blue Jays Coach Guillermo Martínez Suspended 5 Games For Contacting Umpire

Blue Jays Coach Guillermo Martínez Suspended 5 Games For Contacting Umpire

Martínez was ejected during a pre-game exchange with umpires before Wednesday's game in Chicago.

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Martínez was ejected during a pre-game exchange with umpires before Wednesday's game in Chicago.

Blue Jays hitting coach Guillermo Martínez has been suspended five games for contacting umpire Doug Eddings ahead of Wednesdays game in Chicago, the league announced.

Martínez was ejected prior to Wednesday's game in Chicago and will receive an undisclosed fine and suspension scheduled to begin Friday in Milwaukee.

The hitting coach's ejection came a night after Toronto's pitching coach, Pete Walker, was tossed from the game for arguing balls and strikes with home plate umpire Doug Eddings. Per Umpire Auditor on Twitter, Eddings missed a season high 29 calls in Toronto's extra-innings loss on Tuesday. Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo briefly discussed the umpiring after Tuesday's game.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

"You guys saw it so I’m not going to say much about it," Montoyo told the media. "Our guys did a good job staying in the game."

A video of Martínez's pre-game altercation from Tuesday can be found below:

Martínez's five-game suspension will span Toronto's weekend series against the Brewers and the start of a home set against the Red Sox. The Blue Jays travel to Milwaukee having lost two series in a row against Chicago and New York.

USATSI_18409681_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays Coach Guillermo Martínez Suspended 5 Games For Contacting Umpire

By Mitch Bannon1 minute ago
USATSI_18448485_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Context: Just How Good Has Alejandro Kirk Been?

By Mitch Bannon3 hours ago
USATSI_18576880_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Inside The Blue Jays Podcast Ep. 17: On All-Stars and Trade Deadline Areas of Need

By Mitch Bannon4 hours ago
USATSI_18497227_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Ranking the Blue Jays' Trade Deadline Needs

By Mitch BannonJun 23, 2022
USATSI_18553686_168390270_lowres
News

3 Blue Jays Lead Positions in First Update of All-Star Game Voting

By Mitch BannonJun 21, 2022
USATSI_18564686_168390270_lowres
News

4 Takeaways From the Blue Jays' Sunday Comeback Over the Yankees

By Mitch BannonJun 19, 2022
USATSI_18558171_168390270_lowres
News

How Do You Solve a Problem Like the Yankees?

By Mitch BannonJun 18, 2022
USATSI_16662457_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays Starter Hyun Jin Ryu Undergoes Tommy John Surgery

By Mitch BannonJun 18, 2022