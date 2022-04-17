Skip to main content
Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu Placed on 10-Day IL , Ryan Borucki Activated

Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu Placed on 10-Day IL , Ryan Borucki Activated

Toronto Blue Jays starter Hyun Jin Ryu went for an MRI Sunday after experiencing left forearm soreness

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Blue Jays starter Hyun Jin Ryu went for an MRI Sunday after experiencing left forearm soreness

The Blue Jays will be without veteran starter Hyun Jin Ryu for at least one turn through the rotation.

Ryu was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday after experiencing "some left forearm soreness" after Saturday's start against the Athletics. The Blue Jays sent Ryu for an MRI Sunday morning, revealing inflammation. 

Across Ryu’s 53 pitches in a 7-5 loss to Oakland on Saturday the lefty’s velocity was down from his average, losing .8 MPH on the fastball. Including a 452-foot homer to A’s catcher Sean Murphy, Ryu let up six pieces of hard contact in the loss (over 95 MPH exit velocity), allowing five earned runs. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

In place of Ryu, the Jays have activated lefty reliever Ryan Borucki, who had rejoined the team on Saturday to continue rehabbing an early-season hamstring injury. In 23.2 innings for the Jays last season Borucki posted a 4.94 ERA and 5.66 FIP. Alongside Nate Pearson, the lefty began the season on the 10-day IL.

With Ryu out at least 10 days, swingman Ross Stripling is expected to take his place in Toronto's rotation. Though breaking camp in the bullpen, Stripling was prepared to start during Toronto's packed early-season schedule. The righty made his first rotation outing of the year with four shutout innings against the A's on Friday.

USATSI_17965485_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu Placed on 10-Day IL , Ryan Borucki Activated

By Mitch Bannon6 minutes ago
USATSI_18057024_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays' Chapman Hits Clutch Bomb, But A's Get Last Laugh

By Ethan Diamandas18 hours ago
USATSI_18095783_168390270_lowres
News

With Busy Stretch Ahead, Stripling Makes Case For Blue Jays 6-Man Rotation

By Ethan DiamandasApr 15, 2022
USATSI_17970377_168390270_lowres
News

Nationals Claim OF Palacios From Blue Jays

By Ethan DiamandasApr 15, 2022
USATSI_18090491_168390270_lowres
News

Gausman Looks Filthy; Blue Jays’ Bats Don’t Get the Memo

By Ethan DiamandasApr 14, 2022
USATSI_18085275_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays' Hernández on 10-Day IL With Oblique Strain

By Ethan DiamandasApr 14, 2022
USATSI_18085275_168390270_lowres
News

Inside The Blue Jays Podcast Ep. 7: Guerrero Jr's Big Night, Week 1 Takeaways, Navigating Early Injuries

By Mitch Bannon and Ethan DiamandasApr 14, 2022
USATSI_18085276_168390270_lowres
News

Despite Bloody Hand, Blue Jays' Guerrero Clubs 3 Home Runs vs. Yankees

By Ethan DiamandasApr 13, 2022