Blue Jays Injury Round-Up: Kirk, Springer, García, Pearson

The injury bug has hit the Blue Jays fast and furiously lately—and some key players are either already on the injured list or in danger of hitting the shelf soon.

Let’s take a look at Toronto’s injury situation.

Alejandro Kirk (bruised left hand) — Day-to-day

Kirk has been the Blue Jays’ hottest hitter lately, and it looked like a sure disaster when he got clipped by a backswing in Friday’s game versus the Brewers. Thankfully, that wasn’t the case, as precautionary X-rays came back negative. Kirk told Sportsnet’s Arden Zwelling that his hand is still sore, but he’s hopeful his range of motion will return with further treatment.

George Springer (right elbow discomfort) — Day-to-Day

Springer’s been hampered by an elbow issue for quite some time, but only started missing time due to the injury recently. The Jays center fielder hasn’t played since Tuesday in Chicago, though he took batting practice Friday and was presumably available to pinch-hit in the series opener in Milwaukee. As of now, he’s not expected to require an IL stint, but his status is worth following closely.

Yimi García (left back strain) — 15-day IL

García’s trip to the injured list was a bit of a surprise. During Friday’s pre-game workouts, it was announced the right-hander was dealing with some back inflammation and would test his body by playing catch. García clearly didn’t feel well enough, as he was placed on the 15-day IL Friday and Jeremy Beasley was re-called from Triple A Buffalo. It’s poor timing for García first IL stint of the year—he was finally building some momentum (2.61 ERA, 15 strikeouts in last 10.1 innings).

Nate Pearson (lat strain) — 60-day IL

Pearson’s had a very challenging start to his major-league career. He’s been afflicted by a variety of injuries since Toronto drafted him in 2017, and the latest—a lat strain suffered in a rehab start in Buffalo—could push him out longer. Pearson was set back to start the year because of a spring training bout with mononucleosis and has yet to throw a pitch for the Blue Jays this season. Toronto had been stretching Pearson out to a two- to three-inning role out of the bullpen, but left Sunday’s start after throwing just two pitches. The lat injury is expected to be evaluated further in the coming days, as the club determines a recovery timeline for its big right-hander.