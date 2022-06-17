Skip to main content
Report: Blue Jays Showed "a Lot of Interest' in Free Agent Justin Verlander

The Blue Jays were a leading contender to sign Justin Verlander this offseason, the starter told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Blue Jays added two free agent starting pitchers this winter, inking Yusei Kikuchi and Kevin Gausman to multi-year deals. But, they almost signed another top starter.

The Blue Jays were one of the best offers for free agent SP Justin Verlander, the righty told ESPN's Jeff Passan. The Jays had "the same offer" that Verlander ultimately returned to Houston on, he said, which was a one-year $25 million deal, with a player option for 2023 at the same amount.

"Some other teams really started to show a lot of interest," Verlander said. "I would say that the leader was probably Toronto. They were great. And I talked to George [Springer] a bunch. They were very proactive to the point that when I signed with Houston, I made sure to let them know that I appreciated it all."

