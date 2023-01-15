Report: Blue Jays Were 'Really After' Free Agent Xander Bogaerts

The Blue Jays had interest in free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts before he signed with the Padres, per agent Scott Boras.

Bo Bichette is the Blue Jays' current shortstop. But that hasn't prevented them from checking in on some of the top free agent SS over the last few offseasons.

The latest shortstop linked to Toronto is Xander Bogaerts, who recently signed with the Padres. Scott Boras, the former Boston slugger's agent, told USA Today's Bob Nightengale that the Blue Jays, Cubs, and Twins, were "really after" Bogaerts before he ultimately signed in San Diego.

"So we knew at the forefront that Bogey would be somewhere besides Boston. Minnesota, the Cubs, the Blue Jays, they were really after him," Boras told Nightengale. "But we kind of knew the Padres’ guy was Bogaerts."

Bogaerts ultimately signed an 11-year contract, worth $280 million total, that can keep him in San Diego through his age-40 season. Though the Padres already had Manny Machado, Ha-Seong Kim, Jake Cronenworth, and a returning Fernando Tatis Jr. in the infield mix, Bogaerts is expected to take over regular duties at shortstop for San Diego in 2023.

The Blue Jays have current shortstop Bichette under team control through 2025 (three more years) after which he can become a free agent if no extension is signed. Bichette was Toronto's only arbitration-eligible player who did not settle before the filing deadline last week and an arbitrator will determine his contract for the 2023 season if common ground isn't found.

The Blue Jays regularly check on most high-profile free agents, but it's unclear how Bogaerts would've fit into Toronto's infield mix in 2023. The now-Padre could've pushed Bichette to second base or may have been a long-term solution at third base, with Matt Chapman able to enter free agency after the 2023 season.