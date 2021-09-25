Blue Jays' Joakim Soria on COVID IL

September 25, 2021
Soria will miss the rest of the regular season.
© Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Soria will miss the rest of the regular season.

Joakim Soria has been placed on the COVID-related injured list, the Blue Jays announced Saturday. Left-hander Kirby Snead was re-called from Triple A in a corresponding move.

Since joining Toronto, Soria's dealt with nothing but bad luck. He's battled a finger injury, then spent time on the family emergency list, and now moves to the COVID IL. By rule, he must spend a minimum of 10 days away from the team, making him ineligible to pitch again in the regular season.

A trade deadline acquisition, the 37-year-old pitched only eight innings for the Blue Jays in the regular season, allowing seven earned runs and striking out nine.

