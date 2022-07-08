Skip to main content
Blue Jays Kirk, Guerrero Jr. Voted All-Star Game Starters

Alejandro Kirk and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will represent the Blue Jays at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in LA.

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Blue Jays will have at least two All-Stars in Los Angeles this year.

Alejandro Kirk and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won their respective position fan votes and will represent Toronto at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game later this month. Earning spots as American League starters, Kirk beat out Yankees backstop Jose Trevino while Guerrero beat Ty France of Seattle for first base starter.

Guerrero Jr. will make his second consecutive All-Star appearance while Kirk appears in the mid-summer classic for the first time. The pair have been the Blue Jays' best hitters in 2022, with Kirk leading the team with a .312 batting average and .890 OPS while Guerrero Jr. leads in homers and RBI.

George Springer, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Bo Bichette, and Santiago Espinal were all finalists for their respective positions in the fan vote but lost out on starting spots in Los Angeles. Springer finished just behind Giancarlo Stanton of New York for the final outfield spot while Bichette finished a few percentage points behind White Sox SS Tim Anderson.

More Blue Jays, including the four who lost in the voting finals, could still head to Los Angeles as the remaining All-Star spots are decided via player voting and the MLB commissioner's office. The complete rosters will be announced on Sunday, July 11, and the game will be played on July 19 at 7:30 pm.

