'I Can't Wait': Marcus Stroman Set For Toronto Return

Tuesday's Blue Jays game will feature a long-awaited return.

Pitching in Toronto for the first time since he was traded in 2019, Marcus Stroman will match up against Kevin Gausman in the second game of the Cubs vs Blue Jays series.

"It seems like a lot of people are excited," Stroman said on Monday. "So that only makes me more excited."

After six seasons with the Jays, Stroman was traded for a pair of prospects at the 2019 MLB trade deadline and has made 62 starts for the Mets and Cubs since. He signed a two-year, $50 million deal with Chicago this offseason, with a player option for 2024, and has pitched to a 4.1 ERA (3.84 FIP) this season.

The 31-year-old was part of some of the most successful Blue Jays teams of the last 20 years, reaching the postseason in 2015 and 2016. Recovering from a knee injury in the 2015 season, Stroman returned to make key starts for Toronto down the stretch, winning each of his four outings to help the Jays secure the organization's first playoff appearance in almost 25 years. Reaching October again the next year, Stroman made five playoff starts for Toronto across the two seasons, posting a 4.40 ERA and 1-1 record.

"It's hard to match an entire country rooting for you," Stroman said. "Coast to coast."

The righty was also around for the current Blue Jays core breaking into the big leagues, earning an All-Star appearance during the 2019 season when Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, and Cavan Biggio all cracked the MLB roster for the first time. The righty lauded the current Toronto group, saying they are a "young, unbelievable group of guys."

"Those are all guys I was just training with," Stroman said. "They were asking me how to get to the big leagues at some point."

While Stroman will match up against Toronto on Tuesday, attempting to earn his fourth win of the season, he's still rooting for his old club going forward.

"I'm hoping the Blue Jays figure it out and slide in the playoffs and do some really special things going forward," Stroman said. "If there's one team I'm rooting for in the playoffs, it's Toronto."