Blue Jays Pre-Game Notes: Montoyo and Borucki Suspended, Lamb DFA'd
Here are some notes on two storylines to follow before Thursday's Blue Jays-Twins game.

It's been a busy few days for the Blue Jays. Here's a quick look at two major storylines before Game One of a four-game series versus the Twins at Target Field.

Montoyo, Borucki suspended

Discipline has been handed down after Blue Jays reliever Ryan Borucki was ejected for hitting Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier with a pitch on Wednesday. 

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo told the media he has automatically been suspended one game for Borucki's ejection and will serve his suspension Thursday.

"I knew the moment my pitcher got thrown out I'm suspended," Montoyo said. "You guys could see my pitching coach's reaction. We didn't want to do that, but I know what it looks like."

Bench coach John Schneider will manager in Montoyo's place. He won his only other game as manager on June 22.

MLB has suspended Borucki for three-games, but he plans to appeal.

"Ball slipped out of my hand and I accidentally hit him," Borucki said after the ejection Wednesday.

Lamb designated for assignment, Thomas Hatch re-called

Third baseman Jake Lamb has been designated for assignment, the Blue Jays announced before Thursday's game. After being claimed off waivers from the White Sox on September 3, the 30-year-old slashed just .129/.256/.290 in 31 at-bats with Toronto.

Infielder Breyvic Valera was reinstated from the COVID list after undergoing contact tracing and testing negative, while left-hander Tayler Saucedo was optioned to Triple A Buffalo and Thomas Hatch was recalled to the Blue Jays. 

After a bullpen day on Wednesday, Hatch, who is built up to be a starter, will provided multi-inning relief if needed. 

